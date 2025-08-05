40 in 40: Experience, leadership make Albert Reese IV important in 2025
This time a year ago, Mississippi State was preparing for its season-opening game against Eastern Kentucky with an offensive line full of new starters.
A year later, the Bulldogs find themselves in a nearly-identical situation. They may end up with new starting offensive lineman, but there’s at least one returning starter this year.
Albert Reese IV is entering his redshirt senior season after starting every game last season for Mississippi State. He has the most experience on the line wearing maroon and white and was one of the rare Bulldogs to win a postseason award last season.
But because of how the season played out, a new offensive line coach and five offensive lineman added in the spring transfer portal, there are big questions about who will line up to start the season against Southern Miss.
Whether Reese is one of them or not, he’ll be important for Mississippi State in 2025. Here’s why:
Who is Albert Reese IV?
A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Reese played high school football at Clearwater Academy International, where one of his teammates was Seydou Traore, Mississippi State’s current tight end. He was a three-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports and rated as a top 1oo offensive line recruit by ESPN. He committed to Mississippi State in December 2020 and joined the program for the 2021 season. He played in three games, which allowed him to earn a redshirt season.
In 2022 under Mike Leach, Reese played in 13 games and started one game against Illinois. That season the Bulldogs had the 10th best passing attack in the nation. The following season, after the passing of Leach, Reese played in all 12 games and didn’t allow a sack in 79 snaps on the offensive line. Against LSU, he didn’t allow a single quarterback pressure.
What happened in 2024?
Despite Mississippi State’s 2-10 record, it wasn’t all that bad for Reese. He won the Kent Hull Trophy that is awarded the best offensive lineman in Mississippi. He started in all 12 games with 10 of those starts at right tackle and two at right guard. He played 853 total snaps in the season and saw playing time at each position on the line, except center.
Why will he be important in 2025?
It’s a crapshoot, at best, to try and predict who the starting five offensive lineman will be for Mississippi State when the Bulldogs take the field against Southern Miss in 25 days. Reese is a favorite to be one of those five and if he is, and he’s only gotten better as a player, then his importance is obvious: he can help open running lanes for what could be a deadly triumvirate of running backs and keep Blake Shapen healthy.
However, what really makes Reese important in 2025 has kind of already happened. In fact, he talked about it after Monday’s practice.
“We would just have like player only meetings out like in the building and out of the building and just kind of talk ball and really just kind of came together to help us,” Reese said about helping the spring transfer portal additions learn the playbook and culture. “We also did some things outside of the building that kind of helped us gel, but this year I feel like we've done even more of that. So, it's better.”
Reese is the most experienced lineman Mississippi State and that experience and leadership is what has made him, and will continue to make him an important Bulldog.