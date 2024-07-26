Cowbell Corner

Nine MSU Athletes and Coaches Competing at Olympic Games, The Morning Bell: July 26, 2024

Columbia defender Jorelyn Carabali and goalkeeper Catalina Perez stop USA forward Margaret Purce in the first half during an international friendly soccer match at Rio Tinto Stadium.
STARKVILLE – Five former Mississippi State athletes and coaches have won Olympic medals and that number could rise by the time 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris have concluded.

Mississippi State has its best chance to add more Olympic medalists with nine former athletes and coaches competing in Paris, the most ever in the school’s history. Here’s a breakdown of the nine former Mississippi State athletes competing in Paris:

Soccer

Catalina Perez (Colombia) and Ilana Izquierdo (Colombia) are the first-ever Bulldogs to compete in Olympic soccer. Izquierdo also becomes MSU’s 11th athlete to compete in the Olympics while an active athlete for MSU (Note: Columbia’s women’ team lost to France 3-2 on Thursday).

Next Appearance

Women’s Soccer: Colombia vs. New Zealand, 10 a.m. Sunday, Peacock

Tennis

Nuno Borges (Portugal) is the first Bulldog ever to compete in men’s tennis and he does less than a week after defeating Rafael Nadal in straight sets on a clay court.

Next Appearance

Men’s Singles: Borges vs. Navone (Argentina), Saturday, Peacock

Men’s Doubles: Portugal vs. Greece, Saturday, Peacock

Track and Field

Curtis Thompson (USA) is the only American-MSU athlete to compete in Paris this summer. This will be the second Olympic games appearance for MSU’s first-ever NCAA Champion in men’s javelin. He’ll be joined by Anderson Peters (Grenada) in the javelin competition.

Next Appearance

Men’s Javelin: Qualifying Heats, 3:20 a.m. August 6

Marco Arop (Canada) and Navasky Anderson (Jamaica) will compete in the 800-meter run. This will be Arop’s second-straight Olympics appearance and Anderson will be the first Jamaican man to race in the 800M at the Olympics in 16 years.

Next Appearance

Men’s 800M: First Round, 4:55 a.m. August 7

Lee Eppie (Botswana) and his 4x400-meter relay team hold the fastest time in the world by a national team this season. If they keep that streak going in Paris, Eppie could be one of four men to win Botswana’s first-ever Olympic medal.

Next Appearance

Men’s 4x400M Relay: First Round, 4:05 a.m. August 9

