No. 20 Mississippi State Handed First Loss of Season, The Morning Bell: August 26, 2024
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – No. 20 Mississippi State fell for the first time this season in a 2-1 match against Wake Forest.
The Bulldogs hadn’t allowed an opposing team goal in their first three games and didn’t take the Demon Deacons long to break that streak, scoring the first goal just two minutes into the game. Mississippi State’s Ilana Izquierdo and Aitana Martinez-Montoya each nearly missed an equalizing opportunity in the first half, but Kara Harris didn’t miss in the game’s 42nd minute.
Both sides traded shots in the second half until the 85th minute when Wake Forest got another shot past Bulldog keeper Maddy Anderson to give the Demon Deacons a 2-1 lead.
Mississippi State recorded eight shots, including four on target while Wake Forest managed 18 shots, 10 on goal. Overall, it was a physical contest with 25 combined fouls called in the match.
While the Bulldogs’ shutout streak was snapped, they did continue their trend of goals coming from different plays. Harris’s goal was the eighth goal of the season for MSU, all of which have been scored by different players.
The Bulldogs (3-1) will return home for a Thursday night match against Tennessee Tech.
Today’s Schedule
No games scheduled.
Mississippi State Results
Soccer: Wake Forest 2, No. 20 Mississippi State 1
Did You Notice?
- Final roster cuts are being announced by NFL teams, including the Atlanta Falcons who announced their first round of cuts on Sunday. Former Mississippi State tight end Jordan Thomas was one of the 13 players released by the Falcons.
Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener
5
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
"The ninja formation is still lurking around back there, and I would expect to see it sometime in the future. I can't tell you exactly when because that is strictly classified.”
