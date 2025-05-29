Roundup: Mississippi State softball player named consensus All-American
Sierra Sacco has accomplished something only one other player in Mississippi State softball history accomplished.
On Wednesday, Sacco officially became a consensus All-American with NFCA naming her to its first team. She was also selected as first team All-American by Softball and America and second team by D1Softball. Mia Davidson is the only other player in school history to be recognized by three different outlets in the same season.
Sacco, who was selected with the fifth overall pick in the AUSL College Draft, signed with the Talons last week to continue her career among the professional ranks. In her final collegiate season, she posted a .450 average that ranked fourth in program history and 12th nationally. Her 1.286 OPS ranks sixth in MSU single-season history, and she finished the year second all-time for runs (64) and third for doubles (19) in a season. Sacco finished her final year among the top 20 nationally in doubles (11th), hits (12th), runs (17th) and batting average.
In addition to her national ranks, the First Team All-SEC selection led the conference in batting average and doubles while landing among the top five in hits (3rd), runs (5th), total bases (4th) and on-base percentage (4th). According to 643 Charts, her 5.7 wins above replacement ranked fourth nationally among outfielders.
Bulldogs already punching tickets to NCAA Outdoor Championships
The 2025 NCAA Track and Field East First Round has only just begun, but Mississippi State already has a pair of tickets punched to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore.
Bulldogs javelin throwers Tuomas Närhi and Remi Rougetet earned qualifying spots. Närhi finished second in the field with a collegiate best 74.89m. Rougetet, the two-time All-American and SEC Champion, will make his third consecutive appearance at the meet, after finishing third with a 74.43m attempt.
More Bulldog athletes will have chances today to move on to the outdoor championship meet. Nicholas Fakorede secured a spot in Friday’s 100m quarterfinals and Alfonso Hale Jr. will be competing the men’s 400m hurdles’ quarterfinal round.
Abdullahi Hassan and Sam Navarro qualified for the 800m semifinals, finishing in the top three in their respective sections. Hassan leads the field going into the next round with 1:46.29 over the distance.
Field events will compete Thursday morning and the first sprint race is scheduled for noon. Follow along here for live results.