What's on the line for Mississippi State in regular season finale?
Mississippi State’s soccer team has just one game left in the regular season before it heads to Pensacola, Fla. for the SEC Tournament.
The Bulldogs already have their berth in the tournament secured, but there’s still some things left to play for Sunday when it they host No. 19 Georgia.
The biggest thing Mississippi State is playing for is seeding in the conference tournament. The top 12 teams in the conference standings will participate in the single-elimination tournament starting November 2.
The top four teams in the standings will receive a first-round bye and, right now, the Bulldogs are fifth in the standings with 16 points. Mississippi State can’t reach Arkansas with its 20 points at the top of the standings. The Bulldogs opponent on Sunday, the SEC’s other Bulldogs, is third with 18 points.
With a win against Georgia, Mississippi State would have 19 points and up one spot ahead of Georgia. If Vanderbilt loses to South Carolina this week, the Commodores would win the tiebreaker by virtue of their head-to-head win last week against Mississippi State.
Also, Tennessee is hosting Alabama and the result of that match will impact where the Bulldogs land in the final conference standings. But the highest they can finish is in third place, which would give them a first-round bye.
However, based on recent results, nothing is guaranteed for the Bulldogs.
Last Sunday’s 1-0 win against Alabama ended a three-game losing streak for Mississippi State that saw opponents outscore the Bulldogs 11-4.
One of those losses was without Ally Perry, Mississippi State’s captain and leading goal-scorer, on the pitch. The Bulldogs will have to make do without another key player against Georgia, but for different reasons.
Adia Symmonds was called up to the U.S. Soccer U-18/U-19 Women's National Team Training Camp on Oct. 20-29 in Setubal, Portugal. She’ll miss the finale against Georgia, but should be back with the team in time for the SEC Tournament.
Sunday’s match against Georgia is scheduled to kickoff at 2 p.m. on SECN+. All but one of the final SEC matches of the regular season will be played at the time. The only other one, Kentucky at Texas A&M, will start at 4 p.m.
SEC Standings
- Arkansas 20
- Vanderbilt 19
- Georgia 18
- Tennessee 17
- Mississippi State 16
- South Carolina 16
- Kentucky 15
- LSU 15
- Alabama 12
- Oklahoma 12
- Florida 11
- Auburn 8
- Texas A&M 8
- Missouri 4
- Ole Miss 3
- Texas 3
