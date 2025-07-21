Attempting the impossible: Ranking the best college football traditions
Mississippi State has, undoubtedly, one of the most unique college sports traditions: the cowbells.
Artificial noise makers are prohibited at most college football games, expect ones with Mississippi State. The cowbell has specific rules that state when they can be rung during a game. No other school has a rule like that.
But is the cowbell the best college sports tradition in the country?
If you’re reading this, you probably just said yes, and you can make a good argument. The cowbell effect is the biggest reason Davis Wade Stadium is one of the 25 hardest places to play in EA College Football 26. However, college football has no shortage of great traditions and other fan bases can make arguments that their tradition is better than Mississippi State’s cowbells.
It’s an almost-impossible question to answer. Almost, because USA Today is trying to answer this very question.
From now until 11 a.m., August 18, college football fans can vote on what tradition they think is the best. Fans can select from one of 20 traditions as the best, including Mississippi State’s cowbells. Fans are allowed to vote once per day and every single link in this paragraph will take you to the voting page.
Oh, you can also see a leaderboard after voting. As of 1:55 p.m. Monday when I’m writing these words, the cowbell ranks at the top.
The competition is fierce, though. There’s everything from an entire game (Army-Navy) to pregame rituals (Virginia Tech’s “Enter Sandman” entrance and Wisconsin’s “Jump Around”) to band formations (Ohio State’s Ohio Script) to things every fan recognizes without a second thought (Notre Dame’s “Play Like a Champion Today” sign).
Again, fans can vote once per day here.
Not that anyone asked, but here’s my ranking of the 20 college football traditions USA Today has available to rank.
Mississippi State’s cowbells
As much as I like some of these other traditions and not taking into consideration the headache medicine I have to take before a game, no other school gets a pass to use noisemakers. Plus, I know my audience.
Notre Dame’s “Play Like a Champion Today” sign slap
For personal reasons I may (or may not) get into one day, I was big Notre Dame fan growing up. So, yes, this tradition is a personal favorite of mine.
Virginia Tech’s “Enter Sandman”
It’s Metallica. I have almost every one of their albums on vinyl. So, of course I love this and m going to rank it high. Sorry I'm not sorry.
Hawaii’s Ha’a
The first time I saw this wasn’t on TV. It was in-person, at a high school football game between Euless Trinity and Southlake Carroll (at the old Cowboys Stadium in Irving, Texas) and the Trinity did a similar version of this war chant before the game. Goosebumps, and I was in the stands as a fan. Which was a good thing because we wore white pants, not brown.
The Army-Navy Game
I don’t know if an entire game should be considered as a tradition, but if we have to have one, Army-Navy is a good one. #SupportTheTroops
Hawkeye Wave
OK, this one isn’t named well. Call it the Hawkeye Children’s Wave because now I’m crying after watching this ESPN feature on the Hawkeye wave and moved this from near the bottom to here.
Purdue’s Big Bass Drum
Word play alone warrants this ranking for me, but this is also the one tradition I had to look up. I can imagine a big drum, but had to see really how big it was and, well, it looks loud.
Ralphie’s Run (Colorado)
I’m a sucker for traditions with live animals and this was the only one included as an option. But even though it’s a buffalo and not a cute (bull)dog, I still want to pet it.
Wisconsin’s “Jump Around”
Another song that creates an electric atmosphere that is also as iconic as “Enter Sandman” in its own right, but I don’t have it on vinyl.
“Shout” (Oregon)
Great song for crowd participation. Some of my earliest childhood memories are of being in crowds like this, singing this song and this video reminds me of those times. It’d be a fun time to be in the stadium for this. Also, for anyone keeping track, I don’t have this song on vinyl.
Script Ohio
Marching bands can be very entertaining. Go to a SWAC game if you don’t believe me. There’s a lot of coordination that goes into how marching bands move, while also playing instruments. This is easily the most iconic of marching band formations.
The Little Three (Williams, Amherst, and Wesleyan)
I had no clue about this tradition but I am self-professed amateur history buff. And little history traditions like that are fun to me.
Sooner Schooner
Yes, this includes some live animals. But also includes a wagon so it doesn’t qualify for the “live animal” ranking boost. Even if it leads to funny videos like the one below. Also, I grew up in Texas, a relevant fact that will come up again soon.
Clemson’s Howard’s Rock
It’s just a rock they run by and touch. I know it has a history and it’s just as disappointing as Plymouth’s Rock, but it’s still a rock. It’s saving grace is that it isn’t an act of vandalism.
Auburn’s Rolling Toomer’s Corner
Who knew a dumb teenage prank could be considered a tradition? Like, someone has to clean that mess up.
Michigan’s “Blues Brothers” Dance
Biggest blunder on this list is using “Blue Brothers” for Michigan instead of “Mr. Brightside.” Like, open up your eagle eyes whoever came up this list. I've seen the Michigan crowd sing The Killers' hit song. Never saw the "Blues Brothers" dance until researching this story.
Kicking the Flagpoles (Southern California)
This is the “tradition” I had to watch the most videos on YouTube to understand. I had no idea it was even a tradition. For some reason I thought it was something on the field, not random pole people walk past a pole and kicking it on the way to the stadium. Also, vandalism, again.
The 12th Man (Texas A&M)
Remember how I grew up in Texas? Well, I grew up a Longhorns fan before moving to Mississippi. So, the Aggies never stood a chance in this ranking. Also, there are plenty of fans at games that are just loud and coordinated and they don’t even have to have a special midnight practice.
Like, imagine if Mississippi States fans got together to coordinate their cowbells in a song-like pattern with accompanying chants? It'd probably get the cowbells banned.
White Out (Penn State)
A tradition that any other school can do, and do it well, isn’t a unique enough tradition to be given to one school. Also, Penn State still has another 10-20 years left to serve before winning anything of note for…well, you know.
Marshall’s Thunder Walk
Again, a “tradition” that every other school can do (and does) isn’t unique enough to be given to one school. At the risk of being accused of blasphemy by Mississippi State readers, the Ole Miss walk through the grove is better tradition than this.