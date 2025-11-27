Cowbell Corner

What the EA Sports simulation says about Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Before the Bulldogs host its instate rival for the 122nd Egg Bowl, see how EA College Football 26 predicts the game will unfold.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Jayven Williams (15) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Jayven Williams (15) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Out of 121 previous meetings between Mississippi State and Ole Miss, the Egg Bowl has gone into overtime just once.

That was in 2013 that the Bulldogs won 17-10 and a certain quarterback named Dak Prescott came in as a sophomore to lead the comeback win.

It was a great, exciting game and is one of the points that announced Prescott as a great quarterback.

Could the Bulldogs see another young quarterback lead Mississippi State to a win at Starkville in overtime?

Maybe because that’s what happened in this week’s EA College Football 26 simulation. Well, Kamario Taylor didn’t come into the game to win it, but it does go into overtime.

Check it out below as you chow down on a Thanksgiving feast.

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football