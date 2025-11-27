What the EA Sports simulation says about Ole Miss at Mississippi State
Before the Bulldogs host its instate rival for the 122nd Egg Bowl, see how EA College Football 26 predicts the game will unfold.
Out of 121 previous meetings between Mississippi State and Ole Miss, the Egg Bowl has gone into overtime just once.
That was in 2013 that the Bulldogs won 17-10 and a certain quarterback named Dak Prescott came in as a sophomore to lead the comeback win.
It was a great, exciting game and is one of the points that announced Prescott as a great quarterback.
Could the Bulldogs see another young quarterback lead Mississippi State to a win at Starkville in overtime?
Maybe because that’s what happened in this week’s EA College Football 26 simulation. Well, Kamario Taylor didn’t come into the game to win it, but it does go into overtime.
Check it out below as you chow down on a Thanksgiving feast.
