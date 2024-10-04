Banana World Tour 2025 Brings Party Animals to Starkville’s Dudy Noble Field
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Baseball fans in Starkville are in for a treat this spring.
The 2025 Banana World Tour will make its way to Starkville April 22 and 23 at Duby Noble Field with the Party Animals making the trek to the Magnolia State for the games. The announcement was made during the two hour-long Banana Ball World Tour Draft, which was featured on the Savannah Bananas YouTube Channel.
"We are excited to partner with the Greater Starkville Development Partnership to bring the Party Animals to the Best Small Town in the South," MSU Director of Athletics Zac Selmon said. "This is a fantastic opportunity for fans to enjoy a unique game at the Carnegie Hall of College Baseball and visit our incredible community and campus."
"The partnership is excited to welcome the Party Animals to Starkville," Director of Tourism for the Greater Starkville Development Partnership Paige Hunt said. "It's a wonderful opportunity for visitors to experience Mississippi's college town and a brand of baseball they've never experienced before."
Tickets for the games at Dudy Noble Field will be made available in 2025, but fans must join the Ticket Lottery List – by visiting www.ThePartyAnimals.com/Tickets – to get the opportunity to be drawn in the lottery for a chance to purchase tickets. The lottery will close on Nov. 1, 2024, and the random drawings will occur about two months before the event.
Tickets may only be purchased through the Party Animals Ticket Lottery; tickets will not be sold by the Mississippi State Athletics ticket office.