A Week After a Sweep, Mississippi State Gets Swept at Dudy Noble Field

A week after sweeping Ole Miss on the road, No. 4 Mississippi State has learned what it feels like to be on the receiving end of a sweep at home.

No. 5 Georgia hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning while Mississippi State couldn’t capitalize on its opportunities, falling 8-5 to the visiting Bulldogs.

Here’s a breakdown of what happened.

At the Plate

If Friday’s loss to Georgia was because of Mississippi State’s offense, it didn’t do much to make up for it Saturday.

It was an overall better day at the play for Mississippi State. Nine total hits, three homes runs and a pair of doubles is an improvement. Ace Reese launched they of first inning home run that makes you think the offense was going to be red-hot.

The second inning kept that hope alive with Vytas Valincius hitting a home run on the first pitch of the inning. But then the offense went cold and with the exception of one swing, nothing else was done.

Gehrig Frei’s home run was a big moment. It tied the game, but also came after a leadoff walk and no outs. After that the next three batters either grounded out or struck out.

With the game tied and seemingly destined to go into extra innings, Mississippi State had run-scoring chances. A pair of runners were on base with two outs in the eighth that didn’t lead to anything. Neither did the lone runner in the ninth or 10th.

When Mississippi State needed a big hit, it didn’t get them. Those Bulldogs finished 2-for-15 with runners on base and 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Georgia did get the hits and was 8-for-26 with runners on base and 4-for-13 with RISP.

On the Mound

Duke Stone gave Mississippi State the start it needed. Four innings with just two runs allowed and 10 strikeouts is a stat line any coach would take from their Sunday starter.

Especially against a team like Georgia, whose offense is one of the best in the nation. Stone gave up a single to the first batter he faced and then struck out the next three batters he faced.

Georgia got a pair of runners on base in the second, but Stone got out of that without allowing a run. He then had to escape a bases loaded situation with two outs in the third inning after giving up one run. He followed that up with three strikeouts in the fourth inning.

Stone’s day ended after a full count, leadoff walk to start the fifth inning. Brendan Sweeney caught an unlucky break with a 6-4-3 double play being overturned on replay. Instead, it was just a fielder’s choice that left a runner on base.

That kept the door for Georgia open and it walked through it. A single was followed by a three-run home run and then a solo home run and just like that, Georgia led 5-3.

Ben Davis came into the game and put a stop to Georgia’s momentum. He got the two outs to end the fifth and threw just 10 pitches to get through the sixth. After that, Mississippi State relievers did what they’re supposed to do. No runs, no walks and only a handful of hits kept things close long enough for the offense to come through.

At least for the regulation, nine innings. In the 10th inning, Maddox Webb gave up a three-run home run to Michael O’Shaughnessy and while it wasn’t a walk-off, it might as well have been with how Mississippi State’s offense has performed in critical situations.

Pitching Decisions

WP: Caden Aoki (3-0), 2.1 IP, 2 H, 3 K, 1 HP, 31 TP, 22 ST

LP: Maddox Webb (0-1), 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 WP, 32 TP, 23 ST

Mississippi State Batting Leaders

Bryce Chance: 2-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 K

Ace Reese: 1-5, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR, 2 K

Gehrig Frei: 1-5, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR, 1 K

Vytas Valincius: 2-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 HR

Next Up

Mississippi State gets an extra day of rest before its midweek game against UAB thanks to the Easter holiday. The Bulldogs will be back in action Tuesday against the Blazers. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on SECN+.