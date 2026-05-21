How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Georgia in SEC Tournament Quarterfinal Game

Revenge and stormy weather are on the menu Thursday at the 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament.

No. 8-seed Mississippi State has a chance to avenge one of its more shocking weekend results of the season against No. 1 Georgia, weather permitting.

Almost two months ago Georgia came to Dudy Noble Field and swept Mississippi State, something that doesn’t happen often in Starkville. But Mississippi State can ruin Georgia’s chance at sweeping both the regular season and tournament SEC titles.

But stormy weather is in Alabama, with more coming.

Here’s what to know about Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup between the SEC’s two Bulldogs.

Tomorrow's SEC Tournament quarterfinal game between No. 16 Mississippi State and No. 4 Georgia will now begin at 12 p.m. CT at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. pic.twitter.com/SJk4BJ4AOn — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) May 21, 2026

The Opponent: Georgia

Georgia arrives in Hoover with the SEC’s top batting average at .325, but the Bulldogs are more than a one‑note offense. They lead the league in home runs and RBI, and the middle of the order has been the engine behind it. Catcher Daniel Jackson is hitting .394 with 27 homers and 77 RBI, and Tre Phelps isn’t far behind at .374 with 18 homers and 53 driven in. Ryan Lujo adds another steady bat at .359 with nine homers and 37 RBI.

Jackson is even chasing history. If he finishes the season leading the SEC in average, homers and RBI, he would become just the third player in league history to win the Triple Crown, joining Mississippi State greats Rafael Palmeiro and Brent Rooker.

The pitching staff has been solid enough to let that offense work. Georgia carries a 5.05 ERA, but the bullpen has been the real strength, with Caden Aoki, Zach Brown, Matt Scott and Justin Byrd closing out wins.

What ties it all together is the defense. Georgia leads the SEC with a .983 fielding percentage and only 32 errors, giving the Bulldogs one of the league’s most balanced profiles heading into the tournament.

Starting Pitchers

RHP Duke Stone vs. RHP Joey Volchko

Stone: 6-2, 5.43 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 64.2 IP, 74 H, 42 R, 39 ER, 25 BB, 88 SO, .286 Opp. BA

Volchko: 8-2, 4.22 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 70.1 IP, 64 H, 35 R, 33 ER, 38 BB, 87 SO, .244 Opp. BA

Weather Forecast

The first two days of the SEC Tournament haven’t had much weather-related concerns. That changes Thursday. There is a significant storm system passing through Alabama. Hoover has missed most of what has already come, as of 9:30 a.m., but there’s another large storm cell heading towards the stadium.

The National Weather Service forecast is for “a slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

How to Watch: No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 1 Georgia

Hot start in Hoover pic.twitter.com/sMweHBi7bU — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) May 21, 2026

Mississippi State

All available.

Georgia

Out

UT #22 Henry Allen

P #42 Brad Pruett