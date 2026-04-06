After Georgia Sweep, Mississippi State Gets Another Challenge in UAB

Dudy Noble Field saw something it doesn’t see very often: a sweep of the home team.

No. 9 Mississippi State’s series loss to No. 4 Georgia was surprising and wasn’t the weekend anyone in Starkville was expecting. But it’s no reason to panic.

“It's not concerning at all. I mean, we're a great ball club,” third baseman Ace Reese said after Saturday’s 8-5 loss in 10 innings. “I know what we can do. It was just unfortunate. We just didn't play good enough. We didn't hit the situation well enough, and we didn't pitch at the right time well enough.

“You either get it done or you don't. We didn't get it done this weekend.”

That won’t keep a portion of the fan base from panicking though. But, remember, it’s baseball. There are a lot of games left to play and everything Mississippi State wants is still there for it to reach.

Buck Showalter, Chris Stratton, and Alex Grammas.



Officially members of the Ron Polk Ring of Honor. pic.twitter.com/hA0xgns8wB — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) April 5, 2026

The next game is always right around the corner and for the Bulldogs the next game is Tuesday against a surprisingly good UAB team. The Blazers are 22-10 overall and have a win against an SEC team already this season (Florida). Another SEC matchup didn’t go as well, with Auburn defeating UAB 17-2.

UAB is coming off a three-game sweep of Florida Atlantic last weekend and enters this matchup on a nine-game winning streak. The Blazers are also at No. 34 in RPI, so this isn’t like playing Grambling or Jackson State.

The Bulldogs have won their last four midweek games and will be giving the ball to the pitcher who helped win the last two against Grambling and Southern Miss.

Chris Billingsley Jr. will reportedly get the start Tuesday for the third-straight midweek game. The junior college transfer threw two scoreless innings against then-No. 11 Southern Miss. He did the same thing last Tuesday against Grambling, and also came out of the bullpen this last weekend against Georgia.

In that quick appearance, Billingsley came into a bases-loaded situation and got a strikeout to escape the jam.

RHP Chris Billingsley (@HailStateBB) entered to escape the jam T9 & showed some loud stuff. FB 95-97 & got the K on the CT that worked 87-89. Size & physicality at 6'4"/205. Jr./'26 elig pic.twitter.com/nHTXSPDlOa — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) April 4, 2026

In 10 total appearances this season, Billingsley has posted a 4.09 ERA and 1.73 WHIP. He’s allowed 10 total hits and five earned runs. He also has nine strikeouts and nine walks while holding opposing batters to a .233 average.

A sweep at home is never easy to swallow, but baseball rarely gives you time to dwell on it.

UAB comes in playing well, and Mississippi State has a chance to reset before diving back into SEC play.

How the Bulldogs respond might matter more than how they stumbled.