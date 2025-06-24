Another Ex-Cavalier follows Brian O'Connor to Mississippi State

📈𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐍𝐉 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬📈



✅ Kirk remains at the top

✅ Lynch, Dickerson round out top 3

✅ ACC dominates the Top 10👀



Bryson Kirby, Ben Hudson , and Brodie Freker highlight top risers.



Check it all out👉 https://t.co/vnpEeK0rbO@prepbaseball pic.twitter.com/2Vx9lNg1fw