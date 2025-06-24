Another Ex-Cavalier follows Brian O'Connor to Mississippi State
The assumption several of new Mississippi State coach Brian O’Connors former players would be following him to Starkville have proven correct.
The fifth former Virginia player has committed to Mississippi State on Tuesday. Freshman left-handed pitcher William Kirk has committed to the Bulldogs. He’s the second ex-Cavalier pitcher to follow O’Connor, joining Tomas Valincius.
Kirk didn’t play this past season with Virginia as he recovered from a knee injury. While at Ramsey High School in New Jersey, Kirk was the No. 6 overall player and No. 1 LHP in the state. He was 5-0 as a senior with a 0.22 ERA in 26 appearances. He also batted .481 with nine home runs and 38 RBIs. That led to Kirk being named the 2024 Gatorade New Jersey Baseball Player of the Year.
Because Kirk didn’t play during the 2025 season, he arrives in Starkville with full college eligibility.
The easy storyline is the former Virginia players following O’Connor to Mississippi State. But it should be noted the Cavaliers (barely) failed to make the 2025 NCAA Tournament after going 31-25 overall and 12-18 in ACC games.
Some of the highest-rated transfers are former Virginia players, but the addition of players from other schools like Ryder Woodson (NC State) and Kevin Milewski (Seton Hall) are just as important and valuable to build a championship-caliber roster.
Mississippi State Baseball Roster Tracker
Outgoing Transfers
RHP Will Passeau (Auburn University at Montgomery)
RHP Eli Walker
RHP Gavin Black
INF Dylan Cupp (Dallas Baptist)
INF Lukas Buckner (Coastal Carolina)
LHP Wes Pritchard
RHP Mikhai Grant
OF Landis Davila
OF Michael O'Brien (Arkansas-Little Rock)
OF Nolan Stevens (Oklahoma)
C Jackson Owen (Return to Mississippi State)
C Steven Spalitta (Louisiana Lafayette)
RHP Kevin Mannell (Nebraska)
RHP Cade O'Leary
LHP Robert Fortenberry (Kansas State)
LHP Luke Dotson (Texas)
LHP Bradley Loftin
RHP Duke Stone
Incoming Transfers
LHP Tomas Valincius (Virginia)
OF James Nunnallee (Virginia)
C/INF Chone James (Virginia)
INF Vytas Valincius (Illinois)
OF Aidan Teel (Virginia)
INF Ryder Woodson (NC State)
RHP Maddox Webb (The Citadel)
RHP Jackson Logar (James Madison)
UTL Blake Bevis (Ball State)
RHP Tyler Pitzer (South Carolina)
C Kevin Milewski (Seton Hall)
LHP William Kirk (Virginia)