Another Mississippi State Pitcher is Drafted
The Kansas City Royals select Tyler Davis with the 437th overall pick in the 15th round. Bulldog pitcher Tyson Hardin was drafted in the 12th round of the MLB draft, and Davis has a similar story.
The Newport News, Va. product started his career at VCU and was effective in a couple of roles. In 2021, he made 21 appearances, all out of the bullpen, and finished the season with a 9-2 record and a 4.86 ERA.
The Atlantic 10 All-Rookie team member was second on the team with five saves and threw 53.2 innings, leading all Rams. The lefty took on a different role in 2022 as he became a starter; he made 15 starts on the year and compiled a 5-3 record with a 3.60 ERA.
However, Davis decided to enter the transfer portal, and like his teammate Connor Hujsak, he ended up in Starkville. The first season was not kind to the lefty under MSU pitching coach Scott Foxhall, as he struggled mightily.
David made 14 appearances, threw only 22.2 innings, and posted an ERA of 9.13. Like Hardin, new Mississippi State pitching coach Justin Parker worked wonders with Davis.
The senior gained confidence, and his stuff was never an issue. Davis went from unreliable to the top bullpen arm on one of the best pitching staffs in the country.
Davis finished the 2024 season with a 6-1 record, five saves, and a 2.80 ERA.