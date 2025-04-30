Apparently Mississippi State players dealing okay with coaching change
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Maybe it was relief. Or maybe it was just one of those mysterious things that fall under the "that's baseball" answers in the postgame.
After putting up 17 runs in the first four innings against Memphis, Mississippi State cruised to an 18-5 win that wasn't really that close.
Reed Stallman had five RBI for the Bulldogs and that would normally be a big deal. While impressive, State had four other players with multiple RBI.
Just about every Bulldog that came to the plate got a hit somewhere along the way.
With Super Bulldog Weekend coming up in a few days, State fans were looking for something positive after things got so bad coach Chris Lemonis was fired Monday morning. The Bulldogs hadn't been able to hold onto leads in the middle innings for several games.
After leading 7-0 going into the fourth inning against the Tigers, the Bulldogs exploded for 10 runs and a 17-0 lead. With interim coach Justin Parker directing things, that was too large to allow Memphis even much hope.
It was an emotional game for the Bulldogs. When they met in the outfield before the game, the crowd in attendance gave them an enthusastic ovation.
For the players, who have been on an emotional roller-coaster since the announcement Monday morning, it was probably a welcome relief to get on the field playing a game. They responded well, obviously.
"the guys got a breath of fresh air tonight, played free and easy and played really well," Parker said later."
It showed on the field with State playing more relaxed. In baseball it makes a difference.
Anybody having doubts just need to watch the last few SEC gmaes the Bulldogs have played, then the domination Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs will not host a weekend series against Kentucky at 6 p.m. The second game of the series will be Saturday at 2 p.m. and wrap up Sunday at noon. All the games will be televised on SEC Network+.