Bulldogs predicted among SEC's best in coaches' preseason projections

The Southeastern Conference Western Division championship might run through the state of Mississippi. At least that'll be the case if the league's coaches are correct.

The SEC announced its predicted order of finish for the 2021 season on Thursday, as called by the coaches. Mississippi State was pegged to end the year at second in the West, one spot behind instate rival and predicted division champion Ole Miss.

Interestingly, the Bulldogs received one vote to win the overall SEC crown, while the Rebels did not receive such a vote. Florida was predicted to win the Eastern Division as well as the overall SEC title.

Here is the full rundown of how the SEC coaches see the year playing out:

2021 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll

(First place votes in parenthesis)

Western Division

Ole Miss (7) Mississippi State (3) Arkansas (2) LSU (2) Texas A&M Auburn Alabama

Eastern Division

Florida (13) Vanderbilt (1) Tennessee South Carolina Georgia Missouri Kentucky

SEC Champion: Florida (12), Mississippi State (1), Vanderbilt (1)

In addition to the predicted order of finish, All-SEC selections by the coaches were also revealed. Mississippi State's Tanner Allen was a First Team outfield selection. Rowdey Jordan was a Second Team outfielder, while Josh Hatcher was also a Second Team selection at first base. Only Arkansas and Florida – with four players apiece – had more preseason All-SEC selections than MSU.

Here are the full All-SEC teams:

2021 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team

C: Casey Opitz, Arkansas

1B: T.J. Collett, Kentucky

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Rankin Woley, Auburn

SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas

OF: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

DH/UTL: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

SP: Connor Prielipp, Alabama

RP: Devin Fontenot, LSU

Second Team

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Josh Hatcher, Mississippi State

2B: Max Ferguson, Tennessee

3B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

SS: Josh Rivera, Florida

OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State

OF: Owen Diodati, Alabama

OF: Cade Beloso, LSU

DH/UTL: Wes Clarke, South Carolina

SP: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

SP: Tommy Mace, Florida

RP: Ben Specht, Florida

Mississippi State opens up its season on Friday, February 19 at the State Farm College Showdown against Texas. If you haven't seen it yet, CLICK HERE FOR A LOOK AT WHO MIGHT BE IN MSU'S OPENING DAY LINEUP.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.