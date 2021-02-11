Bulldogs predicted among SEC's best in coaches' preseason projections
The Southeastern Conference Western Division championship might run through the state of Mississippi. At least that'll be the case if the league's coaches are correct.
The SEC announced its predicted order of finish for the 2021 season on Thursday, as called by the coaches. Mississippi State was pegged to end the year at second in the West, one spot behind instate rival and predicted division champion Ole Miss.
Interestingly, the Bulldogs received one vote to win the overall SEC crown, while the Rebels did not receive such a vote. Florida was predicted to win the Eastern Division as well as the overall SEC title.
Here is the full rundown of how the SEC coaches see the year playing out:
2021 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll
(First place votes in parenthesis)
Western Division
- Ole Miss (7)
- Mississippi State (3)
- Arkansas (2)
- LSU (2)
- Texas A&M
- Auburn
- Alabama
Eastern Division
- Florida (13)
- Vanderbilt (1)
- Tennessee
- South Carolina
- Georgia
- Missouri
- Kentucky
SEC Champion: Florida (12), Mississippi State (1), Vanderbilt (1)
In addition to the predicted order of finish, All-SEC selections by the coaches were also revealed. Mississippi State's Tanner Allen was a First Team outfield selection. Rowdey Jordan was a Second Team outfielder, while Josh Hatcher was also a Second Team selection at first base. Only Arkansas and Florida – with four players apiece – had more preseason All-SEC selections than MSU.
Here are the full All-SEC teams:
2021 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team
First Team
C: Casey Opitz, Arkansas
1B: T.J. Collett, Kentucky
2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas
3B: Rankin Woley, Auburn
SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn
OF: Jud Fabian, Florida
OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas
OF: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State
DH/UTL: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas
SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt
SP: Connor Prielipp, Alabama
RP: Devin Fontenot, LSU
Second Team
C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss
1B: Josh Hatcher, Mississippi State
2B: Max Ferguson, Tennessee
3B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss
SS: Josh Rivera, Florida
OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State
OF: Owen Diodati, Alabama
OF: Cade Beloso, LSU
DH/UTL: Wes Clarke, South Carolina
SP: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt
SP: Tommy Mace, Florida
RP: Ben Specht, Florida
Mississippi State opens up its season on Friday, February 19 at the State Farm College Showdown against Texas. If you haven't seen it yet, CLICK HERE FOR A LOOK AT WHO MIGHT BE IN MSU'S OPENING DAY LINEUP.
