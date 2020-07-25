Big League Bulldogs: A look at former MSU stars in MLB through games of 7/24
Joel Coleman
Only four other former Mississippi State players could claim they had made an Opening Day start on the mound for a Major League Baseball team before Brandon Woodruff did so on Friday for the Milwaukee Brewers. Woodruff joined Willie Mitchell, Sammy Ellis, Paul Maholm and Kendall Graveman as former Diamond Dogs with Opening Day nods.
While he ultimately took the loss, Woodruff was solid as the Brewers fell 3-0 to the Cubs. Let's take a quick look at Woodruff's season debut, as well as the 2020 first games of the other Bulldogs who have seen action so far.
P Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 3-0 to Cubs
- 5 innings pitched
- 4 hits allowed
- 2 runs allowed
- 2 earned runs allowed
- 1 walk allowed
- 5 strikeouts
- 1 home run allowed
- Season ERA now: 3.60
2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 5-4 to Cardinals
- 1-for-4 with a single
- Fly out to LF, single to LF, ground out to 2B, fly out to LF
- Season batting average now: .250
- Season OPS now: .500
RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Lost 6-4 to Blue Jays
- 0-for-4 with a walk and a run
- Foul out to SS, Strikeout, walk, ground out to 3B, Strikeout
- Season batting average now: .000
- Season OPS now: .200
Five former Mississippi State players who are currently on active MLB rosters are still awaiting the chance to make their 2020 season debuts. Those include pitcher Chris Stratton (Pirates), infielder Mitch Moreland (Red Sox), pitcher Kendall Graveman (Mariners), pitcher Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) and pitcher Jonathan Holder (Yankees).