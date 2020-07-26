Big League Bulldogs (entering 7/26): Moreland's homer highlights Saturday's action
Joel Coleman
Mitch Moreland has become the first former Diamond Dog to go deep in 2020.
Moreland, now a slugging first baseman for the Boston Red Sox, pulled a home run to right field on Saturday. It was just about all the Red Sox had go their way though as Boston ultimately fell to Baltimore 7-2.
Elsewhere on Saturday, a pair of former Bulldog hurlers had strong season debuts as Chris Stratton and Jonathan Holder had scoreless relief outings for the Pirates and Yankees respectively. Here's a quick look back at all of Saturday's action for former MSU players, as well as season stats.
SATURDAY STATS
1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 7-2 to Orioles
- 1-for-4 with a solo home run
- Ground out to SS, Strikeout (reached base), home run to RF, ground out to 1B
- Season stats: .250 BA, .250 OBP, 1.250 OPS, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R
2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 9-1 to Cardinals
- 0-for-4
- Fly out to RF, ground out to 2B, ground out to 2B, strikeout
- Season stats: .125 BA, .125 OBP, .250 OPS, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 R
RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 9-1 to Cardinals
- 1.1 innings pitched
- 0 hits allowed
- 0 runs allowed
- 0 earned runs allowed
- 0 walks allowed
- 1 strikeout
- Season stats: 0-0 record, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 1.1 IP, 1 K
RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 4-1 over Blue Jays
- Pinch ran and scored
- Season stats: .000 BA, .200 OBP, .200 OPS, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 2 R
RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Lost 9-2 to Nationals
- 1.1 innings pitched
- 2 hits allowed
- 0 runs allowed
- 0 earned runs allowed
- 0 walks allowed
- 1 strikeout
- Season stats: 0-0 record, 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 1.1 IP, 1 K
DID NOT PLAY SATURDAY
SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers)
- Season stats: 0-1 record, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 5.0 IP, 5 K
SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals)
- Hasn’t yet played in 2020
- Scheduled to start Sunday vs. Pirates
SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners)
- Hasn’t yet played in 2020
- Scheduled to start Monday vs. Astros