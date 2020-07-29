Big League Bulldogs (entering 7/29): Frazier raises the Jolly Roger

Former Mississippi State infielder Adam Frazier wasn't a power threat at all when he was a Bulldog, but he's shown some pop since arriving in the big leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates back in 2016. On Tuesday night, that pop paid off in a big way.

Frazier cranked a go-ahead, two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Pirates over the Milwaukee Brewers 8-6.

Other than Frazier's game-winning bomb, it was a quiet night across the MLB landscape for former Bulldogs. Here's what happened on Tuesday night, along with season stats for all eight active former Bulldogs currently in the big leagues:

TUESDAY STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Won 8-6 over Brewers

1-for-4 with a home run, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored

Line out to 2B, pop out to 2B, ground out to P, hit by pitch, 2-run home run to RF

Season stats: .150 BA, .227 OBP, .527 OPS, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 8-3 to Mets

0-for-2

Strikeout, ground out to 3B

Season stats: .300 BA, .300 OBP, 1.200 OPS, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 5-2 over Braves

0-for-3

Fielder's choice grounder to SS, ground out to 2B, strikeout

Season stats: .200 BA, .250 OBP, .850 OPS, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 4 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Won 8-6 over Brewers

0.1 innings pitched

0 hits allowed

2 runs allowed

2 earned runs allowed

2 walks allowed

1 strikeout

Season stats: 0-0 record, 9.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 2 K, 2.0 IP

DID NOT PLAY TUESDAY

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 10-2 to Angels

Season stats: 0-1 record, 13.50 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 7 K, 4.0 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - game vs. Phillies postponed

Season stats: 0-0 record, 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 1 K, 1.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Lost 6-3 to Twins

Season stats: 0-1 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 4 K, 4.1 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 8-6 to Pirates