Big League Bulldogs (entering 7/30): Woodruff silences bats of Pirates

In a battle of teams featuring former Mississippi State players on Wednesday night, Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff showed no mercy to a Pittsburgh Pirates squad that includes fellow former Bulldogs Adam Frazier and Chris Stratton. Woodruff was absolutely dominant in his second start of the 2020 season, allowing just one hit over 6.1 stellar innings while striking out 10 in an eventual 3-0 Brewers win.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, former Bulldog Mitch Moreland of the Boston Red Sox continued his hot start at the plate with a couple of hits and a pair of RBI. His first hit was his 200th career double. His second hit – a run-scoring single – gave Boston the lead for good and the Red Sox went on to win 6-5 over the New York Mets.

Here is how all former Bulldogs performed on Wednesday night, along with their up-to-date season stats as of the start of play on Thursday:

WEDNESDAY STATS

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 3-0 over Pirates

6.1 innings pitched

1 hits allowed

0 runs allowed

0 earned runs allowed

1 walk allowed

10 strikeouts

Season stats: 1-1 record, 1.59 ERA, 0.62 WHIP, 15 K, 11.1 IP

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 3-0 to Brewers

0-for-4

Strikeout, ground out to 3B, pop out to 3B, ground out to catcher

Season stats: .125 BA, .192 OBP, .442 OPS, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Won 6-5 over Mets

2-for-4 with a double, 2 RBI and a run scored

Fly out to LF, RBI double to center, ground out to 3B, RBI single to 3B

Season stats: .357 BA, .357 OBP, 1.214 OPS, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Lost 7-4 to Braves

1-for-4 with 2 RBI

Strikeout, ground out to 3B, 2-run single to LF, ground out to 2B

Season stats: .200 BA, .250 OBP, .850 OPS, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 4 R

DID NOT PLAY WEDNESDAY

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 10-7 over Angels

Season stats: 0-1 record, 13.50 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 7 K, 4.0 IP

Scheduled to start Sunday vs. Athletics

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 9-3 over Orioles

Season stats: 0-0 record, 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 1 K, 1.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Lost 3-0 to Twins

Season stats: 0-1 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 4 K, 4.1 IP

Scheduled to start Sunday vs. Brewers

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 3-0 to Brewers