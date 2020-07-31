Big League Bulldogs (entering 7/31): Quiet night for former Dogs

Basically every single night since the MLB season opened over a week ago, a former Mississippi State Bulldog has contributed somewhere. Then came Thursday night and seven of the eight active former Diamond Dogs in the big leagues didn't see action and the one that did had a quiet night.

Tampa Bay's Hunter Renfroe went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts against the Atlanta Braves and the Rays fell 2-1. Renfroe was the lone former MSU player to get on the field Thursday as Dakota Hudson's St. Louis Cardinals, Brandon Woodruff's Milwaukee Brewers and Adam Frazier and Chris Stratton's Pittsburgh Pirates all had off nights. Meanwhile Mitch Moreland of the Red Sox, Jonathan Holder of the Yankees and Kendall Graveman of the Mariners did not play in their teams' respective games.

Here's a full rundown of Renfroe's Thursday and a look at his season stats, followed by the season stats of all other former MSU players entering Friday's action.

THURSDAY STATS

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Lost 2-1 to Braves

0-for-4

Ground out to 3B, strikeout, ground out to 3B, strikeout

Season stats: .174 BA, .208 OBP, .643 OPS, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 4 R

DID NOT PLAY THURSDAY

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - No game scheduled

Season stats: .125 BA, .192 OBP, .442 OPS, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 8-5 over Angels

Season stats: 0-1 record, 13.50 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 7 K, 4.0 IP

Scheduled to start Sunday vs. Athletics

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 8-6 over Orioles

Season stats: 0-0 record, 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 1 K, 1.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - No game scheduled

Season stats: 0-1 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 4 K, 4.1 IP

Scheduled to start Sunday vs. Brewers

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Won 4-2 over Mets

Season stats: .357 BA, .357 OBP, 1.214 OPS, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - No game scheduled

Season stats: 0-0 record, 9.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 2 K, 2.0 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - No game scheduled