Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Big League Bulldogs (entering 7/31): Quiet night for former Dogs

Joel Coleman

Basically every single night since the MLB season opened over a week ago, a former Mississippi State Bulldog has contributed somewhere. Then came Thursday night and seven of the eight active former Diamond Dogs in the big leagues didn't see action and the one that did had a quiet night.

Tampa Bay's Hunter Renfroe went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts against the Atlanta Braves and the Rays fell 2-1. Renfroe was the lone former MSU player to get on the field Thursday as Dakota Hudson's St. Louis Cardinals, Brandon Woodruff's Milwaukee Brewers and Adam Frazier and Chris Stratton's Pittsburgh Pirates all had off nights. Meanwhile Mitch Moreland of the Red Sox, Jonathan Holder of the Yankees and Kendall Graveman of the Mariners did not play in their teams' respective games.

Here's a full rundown of Renfroe's Thursday and a look at his season stats, followed by the season stats of all other former MSU players entering Friday's action.

THURSDAY STATS

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Lost 2-1 to Braves

  • 0-for-4
  • Ground out to 3B, strikeout, ground out to 3B, strikeout
  • Season stats: .174 BA, .208 OBP, .643 OPS, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 4 R

DID NOT PLAY THURSDAY

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: .125 BA, .192 OBP, .442 OPS, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 8-5 over Angels

  • Season stats: 0-1 record, 13.50 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 7 K, 4.0 IP
  • Scheduled to start Sunday vs. Athletics

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 8-6 over Orioles

  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 1 K, 1.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: 0-1 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 4 K, 4.1 IP
  • Scheduled to start Sunday vs. Brewers

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Won 4-2 over Mets

  • Season stats: .357 BA, .357 OBP, 1.214 OPS, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 9.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 2 K, 2.0 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: 1-1 record, 1.59 ERA, 0.62 WHIP, 15 K, 11.1 IP
Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T&L Friday: SEC football releases its 2020 plan

We now have an idea of what SEC football is going to look like in 2020.

Joel Coleman

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Possible breakout players for Mississippi State and Ole Miss, plus more

Cowbell Corner's Joel Coleman and The Grove Report's Nate Gabler discuss the hot topics surrounding Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State (and rest of SEC) to play 10-game, conference-only football schedule this fall

Season now slated to start on September 26.

Joel Coleman

College athletes now can wear social justice statements on uniforms after NCAA approval

Athletes in all sports can wear patches to express views.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 7/30): Woodruff silences bats of Pirates

Former Mississippi State pitcher Brandon Woodruff had a dominating start against Pittsburgh.

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: The annual T&L All-22 rankings

A ranking of the confidence level in Mississippi State football's starters in 2020.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State notes: Mike Leach in a firetruck, a new basketball Bulldog is official and more on new football commit Malik Nabers

A trio of notes from around the Mississippi State sports landscape.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 7/29): Frazier raises the Jolly Roger

Former Mississippi State Bulldog Adam Frazier's go-ahead homer in the eighth inning lifts Pittsburgh to a win.

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: Wednesdays are for Rumblings

It's another listener-driven edition of Thunder & Lightning.

Joel Coleman

Four-star receiver Malik Nabers commits to Mississippi State

Nabers becomes one of MSU's top-rated commits in Class of 2021.

Joel Coleman