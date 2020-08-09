Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/10): Mitch Moreland walks it off

Mitch Moreland keeps right on mashing. The former Mississippi State slugger has gotten off to an incredibly hot start at the plate for the Boston Red Sox this season, and on Sunday, Moreland went from hot to boiling over.

Moreland hammered a pair of home runs to centerfield, including a walk-off, two-run shot in the ninth, to lead Boston over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3.

Here's Moreland blast No. 1 from Sunday:

And here's the swing from Moreland that sent the Sox home happy:

In the postgame, Moreland was all smiles:

While Moreland had the biggest day of all former Bulldogs on Sunday, there were some other strong showings as well. The Pittsburgh Pirates got contributions from second baseman Adam Frazier and relief pitcher Chris Stratton. Pittsburgh ultimately lost 2-1 to the Detroit Tigers, but Frazier had a pair of singles and Stratton hurled three strong innings, allowing just one run and striking out six.

Jonathan Holder of the New York Yankees also shined out of the bullpen Sunday. Though the Yankees fell 4-3 to right fielder Hunter Renfroe's Tampa Bay Rays, Holder went 1.2 scoreless frames. Renfroe was 0-for-4 at the plate in the game for Tampa Bay.

Also on Sunday, Brandon Woodruff made another start on the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers. Woodruff took a no decision as Milwaukee won 9-3 over the Cincinnati Reds. Woodruff only made it through four innings as he threw 91 pitches over those four frames.

Here's a complete look at Sunday's action as well as season stats for former Bulldogs in the big leagues:

SUNDAY/SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 2-1 to Tigers

On Sunday: 2-for-4 with 2 singles

Sunday's plate appearances: Infield single to SS, single to CF, Ground out to 2B, Ground out to 3B

Season stats: .177 BA, .239 OBP, .529 OPS, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 5 R

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Lost 4-3 to Rays

On Sunday: (no decision) 1.2 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 0 runs allowed, 1 walk allowed, 0 strikeouts

Season stats: 0-0 record, 0.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 6 K, 6.2 IP

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Won 5-3 over Blue Jays

On Sunday: 2-for-4 with 2 home runs, 3 RBI and 2 runs scored

Sunday's plate appearances: Solo home run to CF, Ground out to 1B, Strikeout, 2-run walk-off home run to CF

Season stats: .323 BA, .364 OBP, 1.299 OPS, 6 HR, 12 RBI, 7 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 4-3 over Yankees

On Sunday: 0-for-4

Sunday's plate appearances: Strikeout, Strikeout, Pop out to 1B, Grounded to 3B for double play

Season stats: .159 BA, .288 OBP, .629 OPS, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 5 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 2-1 to Tigers

On Sunday: (no decision) 3.0 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 1 run allowed (1 earned run allowed), 1 walk allowed, 6 strikeouts

Season stats: 0-0 record, 2.89 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 13 K, 9.1 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 9-3 over Reds

On Sunday: (no decision) 4.0 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 2 runs allowed (2 earned runs allowed), 2 walks allowed, 5 strikeouts, 1 home run allowed

Season stats: 1-1 record, 2.53 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 26 K, 21.1 IP

DID NOT PLAY SUNDAY

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 5-3 over Rockies

On 10-day injured list (Neck spasm)

Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Game vs. Cubs postponed

Season stats: 0-1 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 4 K, 4.1 IP

