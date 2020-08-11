Cowbell Corner
Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/11): A breather for Bulldogs

Joel Coleman

It's a rarity, but not a single former Mississippi State baseball player saw action in MLB on Monday night. 

The Pittsburgh Pirates, with second baseman Adam Frazier and pitcher Chris Stratton, were originally scheduled to face pitcher Dakota Hudson's St. Louis Cardinals, but the Cards continue to deal with coronavirus concerns and the game was postponed. Elsewhere, pitcher Jonathan Holder's New York Yankees had a day off, pitcher Brandon Woodruff had already started for his Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday and sluggers Hunter Renfroe (Tampa Bay Rays) and Mitch Moreland (Boston Red Sox) neither were put in their clubs' respective lineups.

With that, here's a look at the current season stats for all eight former Bulldogs that have seen action in the big leagues so far this year: 

MONDAY'S TEAM RESULTS/SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Game vs. Cardinals postponed

  • Season stats: .177 BA, .239 OBP, .529 OPS, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 5 R

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 10-2 over Rangers

  • On 10-day injured list (Neck spasm)
  • Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 0.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 6 K, 6.2 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Game vs. Pirates postponed

  • Season stats: 0-1 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 4 K, 4.1 IP

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 8-7 to Rays

  • Season stats: .323 BA, .364 OBP, 1.299 OPS, 6 HR, 12 RBI, 7 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 8-7 over Red Sox

  • Season stats: .159 BA, .288 OBP, .629 OPS, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 5 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Game vs. Cardinals postponed

  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 2.89 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 13 K, 9.1 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 4-2 to Brewers

  • Season stats: 1-1 record, 2.53 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 26 K, 21.1 IP

