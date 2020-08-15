Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/15): Woodruff takes no-no into the 5th

Given how it ended, former Mississippi State pitcher Brandon Woodruff might not remember Friday night's start all that fondly, but for four innings, the current Milwaukee Brewers hurler was dominant.

Woodruff took a no-hitter into the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. And while things got away from him and he didn't make it out of that frame, Woodruff still did enough to help his Brewers eventually defeat the Cubs 4-3. Woodruff had to settle for a no-decision in the game.

Woodruff was rolling right along right up until there was one out in the fifth. With the Brewers up 1-0, it all fell apart. Jason Hayward started things for the Cubs with a single off of Woodruff. Then David Bote and Jason Kipnis followed with base hits of their own. Woodruff then issued back-to-back walks to Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ before an Anthony Rizzo single ended Woodruff's evening with the Brewers trailing 3-1.

Fortunately for Milwaukee, the Brewers responded with three runs of their own in the top of the sixth and the bullpen held a 4-3 lead the rest of the way.

Elsewhere around Major League Baseball on Friday, former Bulldogs struggled. Adam Frazier went 0-for-4 for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds and in the same game, pitcher Chris Stratton allowed four Reds runs in just 0.2 innings pitched. Another former Bulldog hurler, current New York Yankee Jonathan Holder, also found the going rough on Friday as he allowed a pair of runs on two hits and two walks in just 0.1 innings pitched.

Boston's Mitch Moreland and Tampa Bay's Hunter Renfroe had relatively quiet nights at the plate. Moreland did have a single while Renfroe drove in a run for the Rays on a sacrifice fly.

Here are more details from Friday night and a look at season stats for all former Bulldogs who have played in the big leagues this season:

FRIDAY'S RESULTS/SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 8-1 to Reds

On Friday: 0-for-4

Friday's plate appearances: Strikeout, Line out to 2B, Fielder's choice grounder to 3B, Strikeout

Season stats: .183 BA, .237 OBP, .561 OPS, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 7 R

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 10-3 over Red Sox

On Friday: (no decision) 0.1 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 2 runs allowed (2 earned runs allowed), 2 walks allowed, 0 strikeouts

Season stats: 0-0 record, 3.68 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 6 K, 7.1 IP

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 10-3 to Yankees

On Friday: 1-for-4 with a single

Friday's plate appearances: Strikeout, Fly out to RF, Fly out to CF, Single to CF

Season stats: .306 BA, .359 OBP, 1.192 OPS, 6 HR, 12 RBI, 7 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Lost 12-4 to Blue Jays

On Friday: 0-for-3 with an RBI

Friday's plate appearances: Ground out to SS, Fly out to CF, RBI on sacrifice fly to RF, Strikeout

Season stats: .190 BA, .284 OBP, .749 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 8 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 8-1 to Reds

On Friday: (no decision) 0.2 innings pitched, 5 hits allowed, 4 runs allowed (4 earned runs allowed), 0 walks allowed, 0 strikeouts, 1 home run allowed

Season stats: 0-0 record, 6.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 13 K, 10.0 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 4-3 over Cubs

On Friday: (no decision) 4.1 innings pitched, 4 hits allowed, 3 runs allowed (3 earned runs allowed), 2 walks allowed, 4 strikeouts

Season stats: 1-1 record, 3.16 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 30 K, 25.2 IP

DID NOT PLAY FRIDAY/SEASON STATS

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 11-1 to Astros

On 10-day injured list (Neck spasm)

Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Game vs. White Sox postponed

Season stats: 0-1 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 4 K, 4.1 IP

