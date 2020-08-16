SI.com
Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/16): A breather for Bulldogs

Joel Coleman

Saturday ended up being a day where every Mississippi State Bulldog in Major League Baseball got a breather. None of the eight former Diamond Dogs that have played in the big leagues this season saw action. Everyone either wasn't penciled into their teams' lineup, had a postponement, or in Kendall Graveman's case, remains on the injured list.

Still, here's a look at up-to-date stats for all former Bulldogs that have seen action in MLB this season:

SATURDAY'S TEAM RESULTS/SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Game vs. Reds postponed

  • Season stats: .183 BA, .237 OBP, .561 OPS, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 7 R

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 2-1 to Astros

  • On 10-day injured list (Neck spasm)
  • Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 11-5 over Red Sox

  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 3.68 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 6 K, 7.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Won 5-1 over White Sox (Game 1), Won 6-3 over White Sox (Game 2)

  • Season stats: 0-1 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 4 K, 4.1 IP

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 11-5 to Yankees

  • Season stats: .306 BA, .359 OBP, 1.192 OPS, 6 HR, 12 RBI, 7 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Winning 1-0 in Bottom 4 over Blue Jays (Game suspended)

  • Season stats: .190 BA, .284 OBP, .749 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 8 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Game vs. Reds postponed

  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 6.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 13 K, 10.0 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 6-5 over Cubs

  • Season stats: 1-1 record, 3.16 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 30 K, 25.2 IP

