Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/17): Dakota Hudson returns to the hill

After about three weeks of no action, finally, former Mississippi State pitcher Dakota Hudson returned to the mound on Sunday for the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals have dealt with a coronavirus outbreak on their team for most of this month and had played only seven total games this season prior to Sunday. Hudson last pitched on July 26 before he headed to the hill to start against the Chicago White Sox. Hudson lasted just four innings and 55 pitches in his return, but he was incredibly strong. The White Sox ended up with a 7-2 win and Hudson was saddled with the loss, but in his four innings of work, Hudson allowed just one run on two hits and a walk. He struck out three.

Not much else happened for former Bulldogs on Sunday. Boston's Mitch Moreland was limited to just a seventh-inning pinch-hit appearance against the New York Yankees. Moreland walked in his lone trip to the plate. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's Hunter Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a single in a Rays win over Toronto. The Rays actually topped the Blue Jays twice on Sunday, but Renfroe only saw action in the second of the two games.

Here are the details of what all happened on Sunday for former MSU stars, as well as season stats for all eight former Mississippi State players that have seen action in Major League Baseball this season.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Lost 7-2 to White Sox

On Sunday: (Took Loss) 4 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 1 run allowed (1 earned run allowed), 1 walk allowed, 3 strikeouts

Season stats: 0-2 record, 5.40 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 7 K, 8.1 IP

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 4-2 to Yankees

On Sunday: 0-for-0 with a walk (pinch hit in 7th inning)

Sunday's plate appearance: Walk

Season stats: .300 BA, .364 OBP, 1.139 OPS, 6 HR, 12 RBI, 7 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 3-2 over Blue Jays (Game 1), Won 7-5 over Blue Jays (Game 2)*

On Sunday: 1-for-4 with a single (*Renfroe played only in Game 2)

Sunday's plate appearances: Strikeout, Single to LF, Grounded to SS into double play, Pop out to 1B

Season stats: .194 BA, .282 OBP, .733 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 8 R

DID NOT PLAY SUNDAY / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Game vs. Reds postponed

Season stats: .183 BA, .237 OBP, .561 OPS, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 7 R

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 3-2 to Astros

On 10-day injured list (Neck spasm)

Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 4-2 over Red Sox

Season stats: 0-0 record, 3.68 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 6 K, 7.1 IP

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Game vs. Reds postponed

Season stats: 0-0 record, 6.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 13 K, 10.0 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 6-5 over Cubs

Season stats: 1-1 record, 3.16 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 30 K, 25.2 IP

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter @SIBulldogs, and find the site and like it on Facebook by searching for Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner.