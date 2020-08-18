Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/18): A light Monday night

It was a light Monday night for former Mississippi State players in Major League Baseball. Half of the eight former Bulldogs that have performed in the big leagues this season are on teams that enjoyed an off day on Monday. The other four guys didn't see action in their teams' games.

Still, as Tuesday begins, here's a look at season stats for all the former MSU stars that have played in MLB this year:

MONDAY'S TEAM RESULTS / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - No game scheduled

Season stats: .183 BA, .237 OBP, .561 OPS, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 7 R

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 11-9 to Dodgers

On 10-day injured list (Neck spasm)

Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 6-3 over Red Sox

Season stats: 0-0 record, 3.68 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 6 K, 7.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Won 3-1 over Cubs (Game 1), Lost 5-4 to Cubs (Game 2)

Season stats: 0-2 record, 5.40 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 7 K, 8.1 IP

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 6-3 to Yankees



Season stats: .300 BA, .364 OBP, 1.139 OPS, 6 HR, 12 RBI, 7 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - No game scheduled



Season stats: .194 BA, .282 OBP, .733 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 8 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - No game scheduled

Season stats: 0-0 record, 6.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 13 K, 10.0 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - No game scheduled

Season stats: 1-1 record, 3.16 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 30 K, 25.2 IP

Scheduled to start Thursday at Twins

