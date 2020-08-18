SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/18): A light Monday night

Joel Coleman

It was a light Monday night for former Mississippi State players in Major League Baseball. Half of the eight former Bulldogs that have performed in the big leagues this season are on teams that enjoyed an off day on Monday. The other four guys didn't see action in their teams' games.

Still, as Tuesday begins, here's a look at season stats for all the former MSU stars that have played in MLB this year:

MONDAY'S TEAM RESULTS / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: .183 BA, .237 OBP, .561 OPS, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 7 R

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 11-9 to Dodgers

  • On 10-day injured list (Neck spasm)
  • Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 6-3 over Red Sox

  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 3.68 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 6 K, 7.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Won 3-1 over Cubs (Game 1), Lost 5-4 to Cubs (Game 2)

  • Season stats: 0-2 record, 5.40 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 7 K, 8.1 IP

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 6-3 to Yankees

  • Season stats: .300 BA, .364 OBP, 1.139 OPS, 6 HR, 12 RBI, 7 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: .194 BA, .282 OBP, .733 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 8 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 6.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 13 K, 10.0 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: 1-1 record, 3.16 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 30 K, 25.2 IP
  • Scheduled to start Thursday at Twins

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter @SIBulldogs, and find the site and like it on Facebook by searching for Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. 

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If fans are allowed at Mississippi State football games this year, the SEC has given some guidelines

No decisions have been made yet on fan attendance.

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: The football schedule is here and The Rumblings roll

A quick look at MSU's 2020 football schedule and a dive into the listener mailbag.

Joel Coleman

Full Mississippi State 2020 football schedule revealed

The Bulldogs now know the dates for all 10 of their games this season.

Joel Coleman

With Mississippi State football season nearing, when will basketball start? NCAA official weighs in

A decision on a timeframe is expected in mid-September.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State football set to open 2020 season September 26 at LSU

Remainder of schedule to be announced later Monday.

Joel Coleman

Take it to the bank? Here are some near certainties for Mississippi State football as training camp begins

A look at some of the things that it appears the Bulldogs can count on headed into the 2020 football season.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/17): Dakota Hudson returns to the hill

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball.

Joel Coleman

T&L Sunday/Monday: Questions to ask before Mississippi State football begins practice

What are some of the burning questions surrounding the Bulldogs as workouts get underway starting this week?

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State football holds voter education/registration as part of first team meeting

One of the first tasks for some Bulldogs in training camp was registering to vote.

Joel Coleman

Full Mississippi State football schedule to be announced on Monday

Bulldogs will learn when they'll play each game on Monday afternoon.

Joel Coleman