Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/19): Mitch Moreland keeps swinging hot bat for Red Sox

There's no way around it. The Boston Red Sox have struggled mightily this season. The woes continued on Tuesday night as Boston fell 13-6 to the Philadelphia Phillies to drop to a 6-18 record this year – a mark that firmly puts the Red Sox in the cellar of the American League East.

Through it all though, there has been a bright spot, and it's a man that used to wear maroon and white. Former Mississippi State star Mitch Moreland is having a fantastic year for the Red Sox. It continued on Tuesday as he went 2-for-3, reached base four times and drove in a pair of runs. For the season, Moreland improved his batting average to a robust .326. He's got an incredible 1.199 OPS and he's totaled six home runs and 19 RBI to this point.

The only other two former MSU stars to see action on Tuesday were the two who play for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Second baseman Adam Frazier had a 1-for-5 night at the plate, while relief pitcher Chris Stratton threw a scoreless frame while striking out two. Pittsburgh ultimately lost to the Cleveland Indians 6-3.

Here are the details of Tuesday's action as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen action in Major League Baseball this year:

TUESDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 6-3 to the Indians

On Tuesday: 1-for-5 with a single and a run scored

Tuesday's plate appearances: Strikeout, Fly out to CF, Single to LF, Strikeout, Fly out to RF

Season stats: .184 BA, .235 OBP, .550 OPS, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 8 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 13-6 to Phillies

On Tuesday: 2-for-3 with a single, a double, 2 walks and 2 RBI

Tuesday's plate appearances: Strikeout, Walk, Intentional walk, RBI single to CF, RBI double to CF

Season stats: .326 BA, .408 OBP, 1.199 OPS, 6 HR, 14 RBI, 7 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 6-3 to the Indians

On Tuesday: (no decision) 1.0 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 0 runs allowed, 0 walks allowed, 2 strikeouts

Season stats: 0-0 record, 5.73 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 15 K, 11.0 IP

DID NOT PLAY TUESDAY / SEASON STATS

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 2-1 to Dodgers

On 10-day injured list (Neck spasm)

Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Lost 6-3 to Rays

Season stats: 0-0 record, 3.68 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 6 K, 7.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Lost 6-3 to Cubs

Season stats: 0-2 record, 5.40 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 7 K, 8.1 IP

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 6-3 over Yankees

Season stats: .194 BA, .282 OBP, .733 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 8 R

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 4-3 to Twins

Season stats: 1-1 record, 3.16 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 30 K, 25.2 IP

Scheduled to start Thursday at Twins

