Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/20): More Moreland

Joel Coleman

No, this is not the same article you might've read right here on Cowbell Corner yesterday. It just might seem that way because once again this season, former Mississippi State star Mitch Moreland had another strong day for his Boston Red Sox.

Moreland helped Boston to a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. Moreland went 2-for-3 in the contest with a single, a double, a walk and a couple of runs scored. Now, for the 2020 season, Moreland is hitting at a fantastic .348 clip. He's also sporting an incredible 1.238 OPS.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, only one other former Bulldog saw game action. That was Adam Frazier of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Frazier went 0-for-4 in Pittsburgh's 6-1 loss to the Cleveland Indians. 

Here are the details of Wednesday's action as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen action in Major League Baseball this year:

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 6-1 to the Indians

  • On Wednesday: 0-for-4
  • Wednesday's plate appearances: Ground out to 2B, Fly out to CF, Grounded to SS into 6-4-3 double play, Line out to SS
  • Season stats: .175 BA, .224 OBP, .524 OPS, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 8 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Won 6-3 over Phillies

  • On Wednesday: 2-for-3 with a single, a double, a walk and 2 runs scored
  • Wednesday's plate appearances: Infield single to SS, Walk, Strikeout, Ground-rule double to RF
  • Season stats: .348 BA, .434 OBP, 1.238 OPS, 6 HR, 14 RBI, 9 R

DID NOT PLAY WEDNESDAY / SEASON STATS

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 6-4 over Dodgers

  • On 10-day injured list (Neck spasm)
  • Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Lost 4-2 to Rays

  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 3.68 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 6 K, 7.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Won 9-3 over Cubs (Game 1), Lost 4-2 to Cubs (Game 2)

  • Season stats: 0-2 record, 5.40 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 7 K, 8.1 IP
  • Scheduled to start Friday vs. Reds

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 4-2 over Yankees

  • Season stats: .194 BA, .282 OBP, .733 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 8 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 6-1 to the Indians

  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 5.73 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 15 K, 11.0 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 9-3 over Twins

  • Season stats: 1-1 record, 3.16 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 30 K, 25.2 IP
  • Scheduled to start Thursday at Twins

