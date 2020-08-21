Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/21): Another day, another Moreland big fly

Amidst all of 2020's uncertainty, it seems there is now one thing you can count on – former Mississippi State star Mitch Moreland's hot bat.

Moreland continued his standout season on Thursday night, going 2-for-4, including a 3-run home run that helped his Boston Red Sox put the finishing touches on the Baltimore Orioles in a 7-1 Boston win.

Moreland's outstanding numbers took another leap with his Thursday showing. He's now hitting a robust .360 this year with a whopping 1.288 OPS. Moreland has hit seven homers, driven in 17 runs and scored 10 times. He has easily been one of the best offensive players in all of the big leagues so far this year.

Elsewhere around Major League Baseball on Friday, five other former Bulldogs saw action. Pitcher Jonathan Holder threw a couple of scoreless innings of relief for the New York Yankees. Adam Frazier, Chris Stratton, Hunter Renfroe and Brandon Woodruff also played Thursday as well for their respective teams.

Here are the details of Thursday's action as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen action in Major League Baseball this year:

THURSDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

PH/DH Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 2-0 to the Indians

On Thursday: 0-for-2

Thursday's plate appearances: Strikeout, Strikeout

Season stats: .171 BA, .218 OBP, .511 OPS, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 8 R

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Lost 10-5 to Rays

On Thursday: (no decision) 2 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 0 runs allowed, 0 walks allowed, 1 strikeout

Season stats: 0-0 record, 2.89 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 7 K, 9.1 IP

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Won 7-1 over Orioles

On Thursday: 2-for-4 with a home run, a single, a walk, 3 RBI and a run scored

Thursday's plate appearances: Fly out to RF, Fly out to LF, Single to LF, Walk, 3-run home run to CF

Season stats: .360 BA, .448 OBP, 1.288 OPS, 7 HR, 17 RBI, 10 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 10-5 over Yankees

On Thursday: 0-for-2

Thursday's plate appearances: Pop out to 2B, Strikeout

Season stats: .188 BA, .274 OBP, .712 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 8 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 2-0 to the Indians

On Thursday: (no decision) 1 inning pitched, 1 hit allowed, 1 run allowed (0 earned runs allowed), 2 walks allowed, 1 strikeout

Season stats: 0-0 record, 5.25 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 16 K, 12.0 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 7-1 to Twins

On Thursday: (loss) 5 innings pitched, 9 hits allowed, 2 runs allowed (2 earned runs allowed), 1 walk allowed, 3 strikeouts

Season stats: 1-2 record, 3.23 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 33 K, 30.2 IP

DID NOT PLAY THURSDAY / SEASON STATS

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 6-1 to Dodgers

On 10-day injured list (Neck spasm)

Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Won 5-4 over Reds

Season stats: 0-2 record, 5.40 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 7 K, 8.1 IP

Scheduled to start Friday vs. Reds

