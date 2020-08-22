Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/22): Strong start for Dakota Hudson

Former Mississippi State pitcher Dakota Hudson seems to be getting in a groove on the mound. Hudson had a second-straight strong start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night, going 4.2 scoreless innings, striking out six and surrendering just one hit to the Cincinnati Reds. Hudson had no decision in the eventual 4-2 Cardinals loss to the Reds, but he admitted after the game it was the best he's thrown this year.

Elsewhere on Friday, the only former Bulldogs to see action were second baseman Adam Frazier and right fielder Hunter Renfroe. Frazier had a 1-for-4 night as his Pittsburgh Pirates topped the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2. Renfroe went 0-for-5 as his Tampa Bay Rays lost 6-5 to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here are all the details of Friday's action as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen action in Major League Baseball this year:

FRIDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Won 7-2 over Brewers

On Friday: 1-for-4 with a single

Friday's plate appearances: Fielder's choice grounder to 1B, Fielder's choice grounder to 2B, Ground out to 2B, single to CF

Season stats: .174 BA, .220 OBP, .510 OPS, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 8 R

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Lost 4-2 to Reds

On Friday: (no decision) 4.2 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 0 runs allowed, 2 walks allowed, 6 strikeouts

Season stats: 0-2 record, 3.46 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 13 K, 13 IP

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Lost 6-5 to Blue Jays

On Friday: 0-for-5

Friday's plate appearances: Ground out to SS, Ground out to 2B, Fly out to CF, Ground out to SS, Ground out to P

Season stats: .174 BA, .256 OBP, .662 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 8 R

DID NOT PLAY THURSDAY / SEASON STATS

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 7-4 over Rangers

On 10-day injured list (Neck spasm)

Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Game vs. Mets postponed

Season stats: 0-0 record, 2.89 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 7 K, 9.1 IP

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Won 8-5 over Orioles

Season stats: .360 BA, .448 OBP, 1.288 OPS, 7 HR, 17 RBI, 10 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Won 7-2 over Brewers

Season stats: 0-0 record, 5.25 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 16 K, 12.0 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 7-2 to Pirates

Season stats: 1-2 record, 3.23 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 33 K, 30.2 IP

