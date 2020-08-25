SI.com
Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/25): Up-to-date stats entering Tuesday's action

Joel Coleman

Monday went by without a single former Mississippi State star seeing action on a big league diamond. Between team off days and players not getting called upon by their teams, all Bulldogs got a breather. Still, here's a quick look at how all former MSU stars have performed in Major League Baseball this season with up-to-date season stats entering Tuesday's acton:

SEASON STATS ENTERING TUESDAY

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) 

  • Season stats: .200 BA, .240 OBP, .587 OPS, 4 HR, 9 RBI, 10 R

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners)

  • On injured list
  • Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates)

  • Season stats: 1-0 record, 4.50 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 18 K, 14.0 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees)

  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 2.89 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 7 K, 9.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals)

  • Season stats: 0-2 record, 3.46 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 13 K, 13 IP

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox)

  • Season stats: .340 BA, .444 OBP, 1.237 OPS, 7 HR, 18 RBI, 11 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays)

  • Season stats: .167 BA, .247 OBP, .636 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 8 R

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers)

  • Season stats: 1-2 record, 3.23 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 33 K, 30.2 IP

