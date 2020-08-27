Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/27): Strong start for Hudson and another Moreland long ball

With each passing start, former Mississippi State pitcher Dakota Hudson is seemingly getting better and better this season. The current St. Louis Cardinal threw six strong innings on Wednesday night against the Kansas City Royals, allowing just three hits and two runs. Hudson had to settle for a no decision in the game, but the Cardinals went on to claim the 6-5 victory in large part due to Hudson's performance, even though he claimed afterwards he didn't have his best stuff.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, former MSU slugger Mitch Moreland kept up what has been a fantastic season for him. He went deep for the Boston Red Sox for his eighth home run of the year.

Moreland is now hitting a robust .350 this season with an incredible 1.275 OPS. Unfortunately though for Moreland, his homer accounted for Boston's only run on Wednesday and the Red Sox lost 9-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Adam Frazier of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Hunter Renfroe of the Tampa Bay Rays were the only other former Bulldogs to get on the field in game action on Wednesday. Both Frazier and Renfroe went 0-for-4 in their respective games.

Here are all the details of Wednesday's action as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 10-3 to White Sox

On Wednesday: 0-for-4

Wednesday's plate appearances: Ground out to SS, Strikeout, Ground out to 2B, Strikeout

Season stats: .186 BA, .224 OBP, .548 OPS, 4 HR, 9 RBI, 10 R

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Won 6-5 over Royals

On Wednesday: (no decision) 6.0 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 2 runs allowed (2 earned runs allowed), 3 walks allowed, 3 strikeouts, 1 home run allowed

Season stats: 0-2 record, 3.32 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 16 K, 19.0 IP

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 9-1 to Blue Jays

On Wednesday: 1-for-4 with a solo home run

Wednesday's plate appearances: Strikeout, Solo home run to LF, Strikeout, Pop out to C

Season stats: .350 BA, .458 OBP, 1.275 OPS, 8 HR, 21 RBI, 14 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 4-3 over Orioles

On Wednesday: 0-for-4

Wednesday's plate appearances: Strikeout, Grounds into 6-4-3 double play, Reached on E6, Strikeout

Season stats: .163 BA, .236 OBP, .636 OPS, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 10 R

DID NOT PLAY WEDNESDAY / SEASON STATS

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Game vs. Padres postponed

On 10-day injured list

Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Lost 5-1 to Braves (Game 1), Lost 2-1 to Braves (Game 2)

Season stats: 0-0 record, 2.89 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 7 K, 9.1 IP

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 10-3 to White Sox

Season stats: 1-0 record, 4.50 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 18 K, 14.0 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Game vs. Reds postponed

Season stats: 2-2 record, 3.19 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 41 K, 36.2 IP

