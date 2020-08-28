Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/28): Bulldogs lead the Bucs to doubleheader sweep

The Pittsburgh Pirates played two on Thursday and in both games, former Mississippi State Bulldogs helped lift the Bucs to wins for a doubleheader sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals.

In the day's opening contest, it was former MSU ace Chris Stratton leading the way. The 2012 Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year hurled a scoreless inning of relief and the Pirates took the lead for good in the next frame, giving Stratton his second win of the year. Stratton is now 2-0 for the season and sports a 4.20 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, and has 18 strikeouts over 15.0 innings pitched.

Adam Frazier kept things going for the Pirates in the day's second game. The former Bulldog infielder provided a key, RBI single in a two-run third inning as Pittsburgh went on to polish off the sweep over the Cardinals with a 2-0 win. Frazier actually provided another single later in the contest and finished the day 2-for-4. Frazier didn't get a plate appearance in the day's earlier game, but did enter late as a defensive replacement.

Stratton and Frazier were the lone former Bulldogs to see Major League action on Thursday.

Here are all the details from Thursday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

THURSDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Won 4-3 over Cardinals (Game 1), Won 2-0 over Cardinals (Game 2)

On Thursday: entered as defensive replacement in Game 1 (no plate appearances), then 2-for-4 with 2 singles and 1 RBI in Game 2

Thursday's plate appearances : Ground out to SS, RBI single to CF, Single to CF, Ground out to 2B

Season stats: .198 BA, .234 OBP, .564 OPS, 4 HR, 10 RBI, 10 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Won 4-3 over Cardinals (Game 1)*, Won 2-0 over Cardinals (Game 2)

On Thursday (*in Game 1): (Win) 1.0 inning pitched, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts

Season stats: 2-0 record, 4.20 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 18 K, 15.0 IP

DID NOT PLAY THURSDAY / SEASON STATS

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 10-7 to Padres (Game 1), Won 8-3 over Padres (Game 2)

On injured list

Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - No game scheduled

Season stats: 0-0 record, 2.89 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 7 K, 9.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Lost 4-3 to Pirates (Game 1), Lost 2-0 to Cardinals (Game 2)

Season stats: 0-2 record, 3.32 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 16 K, 19.0 IP

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Game vs. Blue Jays postponed

Season stats: .350 BA, .458 OBP, 1.275 OPS, 8 HR, 21 RBI, 14 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Game vs. Orioles postponed

Season stats: .163 BA, .236 OBP, .636 OPS, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 10 R

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 6-1 to Reds (Game 1), Lost 6-0 to Reds (Game 2)

Season stats: 2-2 record, 3.19 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 41 K, 36.2 IP

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.