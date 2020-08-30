Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/30): Two-hit day for Frazier

Former Mississippi State infielder Adam Frazier has found the going to be tough at times during the 2020 season, but the current Pittsburgh Pirate's bat is starting to show signs of life.

Frazier tallied a couple of hits on Saturday and also drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk. And while Pittsburgh ultimately lost 7-6 to the Milwaukee Brewers, Frazier saw his batting average rise above the Mendoza Line, up to .202. Frazier is now hitting .333 (4-for-12) over his last three games, raising his season batting average 16 points.

Also in Saturday's Pirates game, former MSU pitcher Chris Stratton appeared in relief. Stratton hurled an inning and struck out one, but did surrender a solo homer.

Elsewhere around the big leagues, Mitch Moreland of the Boston Red Sox and Hunter Renfroe of the Tampa Bay Rays were the only other former Bulldogs to play on Saturday. Moreland was 0-for-4 and Renfroe didn't get a plate appearance, though he did pinch run and score.

Here are all the details from Saturday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

SATURDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 7-6 to Brewers

On Saturday: 2-for-4 with 2 singles, an RBI and a walk

Satuday's plate appearances: Infield single to SS, Ground out to SS, Single to LF, Ground out to 2B, Bases-loaded walk

Season stats: .202 BA, .242 OBP, .566 OPS, 4 HR, 11 RBI, 10 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Won 5-3 over Nationals

On Saturday: 0-for-4

Saturday's plate appearances: Ground out to 3B, Ground out to 1B, Pop out to 3B, Strikeout

Season stats: .328 BA, .430 OBP, 1.177 OPS, 8 HR, 21 RBI, 14 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 4-0 over Marlins

On Saturday: Entered as pinch runner in 8th inning, scored a run and stayed in game

Saturday's plate appearances: No plate appearances

Season stats: .163 BA, .236 OBP, .636 OPS, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 11 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 7-6 to Brewers

On Saturday: (no decision) 1.0 inning pitched, 1 hit allowed, 1 run allowed (1 earned run allowed), 0 walks allowed, 1 strikeout, 1 home run allowed

Season stats: 2-0 record, 4.50 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 19 K, 16.0 IP

DID NOT PLAY SATURDAY / SEASON STATS

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 16-3 to Angels

On injured list

Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 2-1 over Mets

Season stats: 0-0 record, 2.61 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 7 K, 10.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Lost 2-1 to Indians

Season stats: 0-2 record, 3.32 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 16 K, 19.0 IP

Scheduled to start Monday vs. Reds

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 7-6 over Pirates

Season stats: 2-2 record, 3.19 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 41 K, 36.2 IP

Scheduled to start Sunday vs. Pirates

