Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/5): Moreland, Renfroe, Woodruff each produce for teams on Tuesday

Joel Coleman

A pair of former big Mississippi State bats squared off against each other on Tuesday night. It was Mitch Moreland's Boston Red Sox against Hunter Renfroe's Tampa Bay Rays. In the end, it was Renfroe and the Rays that came out with the 5-1 win, but both former Bulldogs got their licks in.

Moreland started the show. He drove a solo home run to right (just over the glove of a leaping Renfroe) to account for Boston's only run of the game.

Later, Renfroe got a little revenge. He plated a pair of Rays runs with a double to center. Tampa Bay went up 2-1 with the hit and never trailed again.

Former Bulldogs didn't just produce at the plate on Tuesday. One also was again impressive on the mound. Brandon Woodruff of the Milwaukee Brewers drew a start against the Chicago White Sox. Though the Brewers ended up losing 3-2, Woodruff did his part. He hurled six innings and allowed just two runs while striking out six.

Here's a quick look at how all former Bulldogs active in the big leagues fared on Tuesday night, along with season stats for those guys and the four who didn't see action.

TUESDAY/SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 7-3 to Twins

  • On Tuesday: 1-for-4 with a walk
  • Tuesday's plate appearances: Ground out to 2B, Strikeout, Walk, Strikeout, Single to LF
  • Season stats: .175 BA, .250 OBP, .525 OPS, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 5-1 to Rays

  • On Tuesday: 1-for-2 with a solo home run
  • Tuesday's plate appearances: Solo home run to RF, Ground out to 2B
  • Season stats: .286 BA, .286 OBP, 1.048 OPS, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 4 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 5-1 over Red Sox

  • On Tuesday: 1-for-4 with a double and 2 RBI
  • Tuesday's plate appearances: Strikeout, 2-run double to CF, Fly out to CF, Fly out to LF
  • Season stats: .189 BA, .231 OBP, .636 OPS, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 4 R

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 3-2 to White Sox

  • On Tuesday: 6 innings pitched, 8 hits allowed, 2 runs allowed (2 earned runs allowed), 1 walk allowed, 6 strikeouts, 1 home run allowed
  • Season stats: 1-1 record, 2.08 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 21 K, 17.1 IP

DID NOT PLAY TUESDAY

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 5-3 to Angels

  • Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 0.00 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 2 K, 2.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Game vs. Tigers postponed

  • Season stats: 0-1 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 4 K, 4.1 IP

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 7-3 to Twins

  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 3.86 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, 6 K, 4.2 IP
