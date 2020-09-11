SI.com
Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/11): Renfroe and Moreland have big swings

Joel Coleman

Former Mississippi State sluggers Hunter Renfroe and Mitch Moreland both had plenty of big swings for the Bulldogs back in the day. On Thursday night, the two added to their professional resumes with a big hit each for their respective Major League teams.

Let's start with Renfroe, whose knock went the farthest. He drilled a solo home run to center that, at the time, helped the Tampa Bay Rays cut a 2-0 lead by the Boston Red Sox in half. Unfortunately for Renfroe, the Rays went on to drop a 4-3 decision. 

Meanwhile Moreland's big hit led to a win for the San Diego Padres as they beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1. Moreland got the offense off and running with his two-run double in the first inning and San Diego never trailed the rest of the way.

Overall it was a light night for former Bulldogs in the big leagues. Outside of Renfroe and Moreland, only Nate Lowe saw action. He pinch hit for Tampa Bay and went 0-for-1.

Here are all the details from Thursday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

THURSDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

PH Nate Lowe (Rays) - Lost 4-3 to Red Sox

  • On Thursday: 0-for-1 
  • Season stats: .071 BA, .235 OBP, .378 OPS, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Padres) - Won 6-1 over Giants

  • On Thursday: 1-for-4 with a double, 2 RBI and a run scored
  • Season stats: .286 BA, .375 OBP, .997 OPS, 9 HR, 25 RBI, 18 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Lost 4-3 to Red Sox

  • On Thursday: 1-for-3 with a solo home run
  • Season stats: .160 BA, .234 OBP, .654 OPS, 7 HR, 20 RBI, 15 R

DID NOT PLAY THURSDAY / SEASON STATS

LF/2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: .236 BA, .302 OBP, .640 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 13 R

RP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: 0-2 record, 6.75 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 11 K, 10.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Game vs. Orioles postponed

  • Season stats: 2-0 record, 2.25 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 14 K, 16.0 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Won 12-2 over Tigers (Game 1), Lost 6-3 to Tigers (Game 2)

  • Season stats: 2-2 record, 3.19 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 27 K, 31.0 IP

RF Brent Rooker (Twins) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: .278 BA, .316 OBP, .816 OPS, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: 2-0 record, 3.43 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 25 K, 21.0 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: 2-3 record, 3.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 55 K, 46.0 IP

