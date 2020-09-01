SI.com
Cowbell Corner
Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/1): Dakota Hudson earns first win of season with strong start against Reds

Joel Coleman

Dakota Hudson is finding his groove. The former Mississippi State ace pitcher and current St. Louis Cardinals hurler seems to be getting better by the start in 2020 and on Monday night, the right-hander put forth his best game yet in this year's shortened campaign. 

Hudson earned his first win of the season as the Cardinals defeated the Cincinnati Reds 7-5. Most of the Reds' offense came against the St. Louis bullpen though because Hudson was strong.

Hudson went seven innings and surrendered just four hits and two runs (only one of which was earned). He didn't walk anyone and struck out seven. His season earned run average dropped to 2.77. Here's what Hudson had to say regarding his fantastic outing:

Elsewhere around the big leagues, four other former Bulldogs saw action on Monday. Mitch Moreland made his San Diego Padres debut after being traded to them from Boston on Sunday. It ended up being a bit of a rough first night out West on an individual level as Moreland went 0-for-4. 

In other contests, it was also a hitless night for Tampa Bay's Hunter Renfroe. Renfroe went 0-for-2 for the Rays after entering in the fifth inning. Adam Frazier and Chris Stratton both played for the Pirates on Monday. Frazier was 1-for-4 with an RBI and Stratton recorded one out in relief via a strikeout.

Here are all the details from Monday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

MONDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

LF Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 6-5 to Brewers

  • On Monday: 1-for-4 with an RBI single and hit by pitch
  • Monday's plate appearances: Ground out to SS, Ground out to SS, RBI infield single to SS, Hit by pitch, Strikeout
  • Season stats: .208 BA, .264 OBP, .589 OPS, 4 HR, 13 RBI, 10 R

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Won 7-5 over Reds

  • On Monday: (Win) 7.0 innings pitched, 4 hits allowed, 2 runs allowed (1 earned run allowed), 0 walks allowed, 7 strikeouts
  • Season stats: 1-2 record, 2.77 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 23 K, 26.0 IP

1B Mitch Moreland (Padres) - Won 6-0 over Rockies

  • On Monday: 0-for-4
  • Monday's plate appearances: Fielder's choice grounder to 2B, Ground out to 2B, Strikeout, Ground out to 2B
  • Season stats: .310 BA, .410 OBP, 1.114 OPS, 8 HR, 21 RBI, 14 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 5-3 over Yankees

  • On Monday: 0-for-2
  • Monday's plate appearances: Strikeout, Fly out to LF
  • Season stats: .161 BA, .229 OBP, .620 OPS, 5 HR, 18 RBI, 12 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 6-5 to Brewers

  • On Monday: (No decision) 0.1 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 0 runs allowed, 0 walks allowed, 1 strikeout
  • Season stats: 2-0 record, 4.41 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 20 K, 16.1 IP

DID NOT PLAY MONDAY / SEASON STATS

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 2-1 over Angels

  • On injured list
  • Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Lost 5-3 to Rays

  • Season stats: 1-0 record, 2.25 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 9 K, 12.0 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 6-5 over Pirates

  • Season stats: 2-3 record, 3.67 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 48 K, 41.2 IP

