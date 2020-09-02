Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/2): Papa Woodruff

Some things are bigger than baseball.

Yes, three former Mississippi State players saw the field in the big leagues on Tuesday, but the biggest news for former Bulldogs in The Show came elsewhere. That's because former MSU pitcher and current Milwaukee Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff and his wife welcomed a new daughter into the world late Monday night and little Kyler Alise Woodruff spent her first full day in the world on Tuesday:

Meanwhile, while the Woodruffs bonded with their new little girl, Adam Frazier and Chris Stratton of the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as Hunter Renfroe of the Tampa Bay Rays, all got on the diamond Tuesday. Frazier had a 1-for-4 day with a pair of RBI in a Pirates loss to the Cubs. Stratton had an inning of relief in the same game, allowing only an unearned run. For the Rays, Renfroe pinch hit in the eighth inning and struck out in an eventual loss to the New York Yankees.

Here are all the details from Tuesday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

TUESDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

LF Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 8-7 to Cubs

On Tuesday: 1-for-4 with a single, walk, two RBI and a run scored

Tuesday's plate appearances: RBI ground out to 2B, Pop out to SS, RBI single to RF, Walk, Ground out to 2B

Season stats: .210 BA, .269 OBP, .591 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 11 R

PH Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Lost 5-3 to Yankees

On Tuesday: 0-for-1

Tuesday's plate appearances: (Pinch-hit in 8th inning) Strikeout

Season stats: .159 BA, .227 OBP, .613 OPS, 5 HR, 18 RBI, 12 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 8-7 to Cubs

On Tuesday: (No decision) 1.0 inning pitched, 1 hit allowed, 1 run allowed (0 earned runs allowed), 0 walks allowed, 0 strikeouts

Season stats: 2-0 record, 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 20 K, 17.1 IP

DID NOT PLAY MONDAY / SEASON STATS

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Game vs. Athletics postponed

On injured list

Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 5-3 over Rays

Season stats: 1-0 record, 2.25 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 9 K, 12.0 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Won 16-2 over Reds

Season stats: 1-2 record, 2.77 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 23 K, 26.0 IP

1B Mitch Moreland (Padres) - No game scheduled

Season stats: .310 BA, .410 OBP, 1.114 OPS, 8 HR, 21 RBI, 14 R

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 12-1 to Tigers

Season stats: 2-3 record, 3.67 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 48 K, 41.2 IP

