Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/26): A day of ups and downs for Mississippi State's Pirates

Joel Coleman

They say that every dog has his day. And for former Mississippi State Bulldogs pitcher Chris Stratton, he's had a lot of good days during the 2020 season. Unfortunately, Friday night wasn't one of them for the current Pittsburgh Pirates reliever.

Stratton entered in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians on Friday and started strong. The Pirates led 3-1 and Stratton protected the advantage, working a 1-2-3 frame. The trouble came when Stratton stayed on in the ninth inning to try and close things out. 

He walked the leadoff man and things went downhill from there. The Indians came back against Stratton, tied the game and got the winning run to second base with two outs. Cesar Hernandez then came to the plate to face Stratton and the result wasn't a good one for the old Bulldog hurler as Hernandez ripped one to right and walked off Stratton and the Pirates.

Stratton's final line wasn't pretty. In 1.2 innings of work, he allowed three hits, three earned runs and a walk while striking out one. He was saddled with the defeat, marking his first loss of the season.

In better news for former State stars in the same game, Adam Frazier was in the lineup for the Pirates and went 2-for-3 with a single, double, walk and a run scored. Beyond Frazier though, it was an all-around tough night for former Bulldogs on the MLB stage.

Hunter Renfroe and Nate Lowe both went hitless for the Tampa Bay Rays, though the Rays did beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4. Also, Mitch Moreland was hitless in the second game of a doubleheader for the San Diego Padres. The Padres did win the game 6-5 over the San Francisco Giants. Moreland didn't play in the day's earlier game in which the Padres lost 5-4.

Here are all the details from Friday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

FRIDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 4-3 to Indians

  • On Friday: 2-for-3 with a single, a double, a walk and a run
  • Season stats: .231 BA, .301 OBP, .663 OPS, 7 HR, 21 RBI, 21 R

DH Nate Lowe (Rays) - Won 6-4 over Phillies

  • On Friday: 0-for-4
  • Season stats: .206 BA, .306 OBP, .734 OPS, 4 HR, 11 RBI, 9 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Padres) - Lost 5-4 to Giants (Game 1), Won 6-5 over Giants (Game 2)*

  • On Friday (*played in Game 2): 0-for-3
  • Season stats: .248 BA, .326 OBP, .846 OPS, 9 HR, 26 RBI, 21 R

1B Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 6-4 over Phillies

  • On Friday: 0-for-3 with a walk and a run
  • Season stats: .144 BA, .244 OBP, .634 OPS, 8 HR, 21 RBI, 18 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 4-3 to Indians

  • On Friday: (Loss) 1.2 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 3 runs allowed (3 earned runs allowed), 1 walk allowed, 1 strikeout
  • Season stats: 2-1 record, 3.90 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 39 K, 30.0 IP

DID NOT PLAY FRIDAY / SEASON STATS

RP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 3-1 to Athletics

  • Season stats: 0-3 record, 6.48 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 14 K, 16.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Lost 4-3 to Marlins

  • Season stats: 3-0 record, 5.03 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 14 K, 19.2 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Lost 3-0 to Brewers, Won 9-1 over Brewers

  • Out for season (forearm strain)
  • Season stats: 3-2 record, 2.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 31 K, 39.0 IP

RF Brent Rooker (Twins) - Lost 7-2 to Reds

  • Out for season (broken forearm)
  • Season stats: .316 BA, .381 OBP, .960 OPS, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 3-0 over Cardinals (Game 1), Lost 9-1 to Cardinals (Game 2)

  • Season stats: 2-5 record, 3.43 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 81 K, 65.2 IP

