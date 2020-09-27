Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/27): Woodruff dominates, Graveman shines and Moreland goes yard

The Milwaukee Brewers are fighting for their playoff lives and on Saturday, on the eve of the final day of the regular season, they couldn't afford a slip-up. They needed a strong pitching performance – one might could even say a bulldog-like showing.

Enter Brandon Woodruff. The former Mississippi State pitcher drew the start for Milwaukee on Saturday and delivered an absolutely dominating showing to lead the Brewers to a 3-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Woodruff's final pitching line included eight shutout innings of work in which he surrendered just a pair of hits and walk while striking out 10. Simply put, Woodruff was masterful.

Woodruff was credited with the win for Milwaukee. And he wasn't the only former Bulldog to be credited with a Saturday victory. That's because the Seattle Mariners got a standout relief performance from Kendall Graveman to help them to a 5-1 win in the first game of a doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics. Seattle would also win the later game 12-3. It was the day's opener though where Graveman was stellar. Graveman entered in a tie game and pitched a pair of scoreless innings, allowing only a walk and striking out one. Seattle's offense earned Graveman the win with a four-spot in the eighth inning.

Pitching might've ruled the day for former Bulldogs in Major League Baseball, but Mitch Moreland's bat made a little noise, too. In an eventual 6-2 win over the San Francisco Giants, Moreland had a pair of hits for the San Diego Padres, including a home run that was the tail end of a back-to-back job by San Diego.

Elsewhere, Adam Frazier was the only other former Bulldog to see Saturday game action. He was 0-for-5 in an 8-0 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Here are all the details from Saturday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

SATURDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Won 8-0 over Indians

On Saturday: 0-for-5

Season stats: .225 BA, .295 OBP, .648 OPS, 7 HR, 21 RBI, 21 R

RP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 5-1 over Athletics (Game 1)*, Won 12-3 over Athletics (Game 2)

On Saturday (*pitched in Game 1): (Win) 2.0 innings pitched, 0 hits allowed, 0 runs allowed, 1 walk allowed, 1 strikeout

Season stats: 1-3 record, 5.79 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 15 K, 18.2 IP

1B Mitch Moreland (Padres) - Won 6-2 over Giants

On Saturday: 2-for-4 with a home run, a single, 2 RBI and a run scored

Season stats: .256 BA, .331 OBP, .872 OPS, 10 HR, 28 RBI, 22 R

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 3-0 over Cardinals

On Saturday: (Win) 8.0 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 0 runs allowed, 1 walk allowed, 10 strikeouts

Season stats: 3-5 record, 3.05 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 91 K, 73.2 IP

DID NOT PLAY SATURDAY / SEASON STATS

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 11-4 over Marlins

Season stats: 3-0 record, 5.03 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 14 K, 19.2 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Lost 3-0 to Brewers

Out for season (forearm strain)

Season stats: 3-2 record, 2.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 31 K, 39.0 IP

IF/DH Nate Lowe (Rays) - Won 4-3 over Phillies

Season stats: .206 BA, .306 OBP, .734 OPS, 4 HR, 11 RBI, 9 R

OF/1B Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 4-3 over Phillies

Season stats: .144 BA, .244 OBP, .634 OPS, 8 HR, 21 RBI, 18 R

RF Brent Rooker (Twins) - Won 7-3 over Reds

Out for season (broken forearm)

Season stats: .316 BA, .381 OBP, .960 OPS, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Won 8-0 over Indians

Season stats: 2-1 record, 3.90 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 39 K, 30.0 IP

