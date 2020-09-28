Big League Bulldogs: Regular Season Wraps Up

As the Major League Baseball regular season wrapped up on Sunday, former Mississippi State stars went out swinging. Four former Bulldog position players were in starting lineups on Sunday and all four had two-hit days.

Let's start with the Tampa Bay Rays. Both Hunter Renfroe and Nate Lowe are headed to the postseason, but they exited the regular season in style. Lowe was 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and a run scored in a 5-0 win over the Phillies. Lowe actually scored on one of Renfroe's two hits as he also went 2-for-4.

Meanwhile Adam Frazier put an exclamation point on his 2020 campaign. Though Pittsburgh ultimately lost 8-6 to the Cleveland Indians, Frazier came up big with a pair of doubles and two RBI for the Pirates.

And if you're going to talk about doubles, you have to talk about Mr. Two Bags himself, Mitch Moreland. Like Lowe and Renfroe, Moreland is postseason bound and could add to his hit total. On Sunday though, Moreland helped the San Diego Padres close out the regular season with a 5-4 victory as he went 2-for-3 with a single, double, walk and RBI.

Jonathan Holder was the lone former Mississippi State pitcher to see action Sunday. He allowed a run on three hits over two innings of relief as his playoff-bound New York Yankees fell 5-0 to the Miami Marlins.

And while discussing former MSU hurlers, on a sour note, Dakota Hudson of the St. Louis Cardinals is set to have Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Monday. The procedure puts Hudson's 2021 season in jeopardy as typical recovery time is around 12 months.

With that, here are all the details from Sunday's action, as well as final regular season stats for all former MSU players that saw playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

SUNDAY'S RESULTS / FINAL REGULAR SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 8-6 to Indians

On Sunday: 2-for-5 with 2 doubles, 2 RBI and a run scored

Season stats: .230 BA, .297 OBP, .661 OPS, 7 HR, 23 RBI, 22 R

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Lost 5-0 to Marlins

On Sunday: (No decision) 2.0 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 1 run allowed (1 earned run allowed), 0 walks allowed, 0 strikeouts, 1 home run allowed

Season stats: 3-0 record, 4.98 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 14 K, 21.2 IP

1B/3B Nate Lowe (Rays) - Won 5-0 over Phillies

On Sunday: 2-for-4 with 2 singles and a run scored

Season stats: .224 BA, .316 OBP, .749 OPS, 4 HR, 11 RBI, 10 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Padres) - Won 5-4 over Giants

On Sunday: 2-for-3 with a single, double, walk and an RBI

Season stats: .265 BA, .342 OBP, .894 OPS, 10 HR, 29 RBI, 22 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 5-0 over Phillies

On Sunday: 2-for-4 with 2 singles and an RBI

Season stats: .156 BA, .252 OBP, .645 OPS, 8 HR, 22 RBI, 18 R

DID NOT PLAY SUNDAY / FINAL REGULAR SEASON STATS

RP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 6-2 to Athletics

Season stats: 1-3 record, 5.79 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 15 K, 18.2 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Won 5-2 over Brewers

Out for season (Tommy John surgery)

Season stats: 3-2 record, 2.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 31 K, 39.0 IP

RF Brent Rooker (Twins) - Lost 5-3 to Reds

Out for season (broken forearm)

Season stats: .316 BA, .381 OBP, .960 OPS, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 8-6 to Indians

Season stats: 2-1 record, 3.90 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 39 K, 30.0 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 5-2 to Cardinals

Season stats: 3-5 record, 3.05 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 91 K, 73.2 IP

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.