Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/3): Nate Lowe gets called up

From season debuts, to possibly being thrown at, former Mississippi State players were at the center of attention in New York on Wednesday as the Tampa Bay Rays battled the New York Yankees.

Former Bulldog first baseman Nate Lowe was called up prior to the game by Tampa Bay and he was in the starting lineup for his first big league action this year. Lowe is the ninth former MSU player to play in Major League Baseball in 2020. He had an 0-for-2 night with a pair of walks in the eventual 5-2 Rays win.

Meanwhile Hunter Renfroe was involved in the latest drama between the two American League Eastern Division rivals. A night after Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman threw a 101 mile-per-hour fastball in the vicinity of the head of Mike Brosseau of Tampa Bay, Renfroe got popped by New York's Ben Heller and the umps decided to eject Heller for his actions. Renfroe went on to finish his night 0-for-3 at the plate.

Jonathan Holder also appeared in the same game. He pitched 1.1 innings of relief, allowing a run on one hit while striking out two for the Yankees.

Elsewhere around MLB, Adam Frazier had a 1-for-3 night with a single for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Out in Los Angeles against the Angels, Mitch Moreland collected his first couple of base hits as a San Diego Padre since being traded to them on Sunday.

Here are all the details from Wednesday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 8-2 to Cubs

On Wednesday: 1-for-3 with a single and a walk

Season stats: .213 BA, .275 OBP, .598 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 11 R

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Lost 5-2 to Rays

On Wednesday: (No decision) 1.1 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 1 run allowed (1 earned run allowed), 2 strikeouts, 1 home run allowed

Season stats: 1-0 record, 2.70 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 11 K, 13.1 IP

1B Nate Lowe (Rays) - Won 5-2 over Yankees

On Wednesday: 0-for-2 with 2 walks

Season stats: .000 BA, .500 OBP, .500 OPS, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 R

DH Mitch Moreland (Padres) - Won 11-4 over Angels

On Wednesday: 2-for-5 with 2 singles

Season stats: .316 BA, .409 OBP, 1.093 OPS, 8 HR, 21 RBI, 14 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 5-2 over Yankees

On Wednesday: 0-for-3, hit by pitch

Season stats: .154 BA, .228 OBP, .601 OPS, 5 HR, 18 RBI, 12 R

DID NOT PLAY WEDNESDAY / SEASON STATS

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Game vs. Athletics postponed

On injured list

Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Lost 4-3 to Reds

Season stats: 1-2 record, 2.77 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 23 K, 26.0 IP

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 8-2 to Cubs

Season stats: 2-0 record, 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 20 K, 17.1 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 8-5 over Tigers

Season stats: 2-3 record, 3.67 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 48 K, 41.2 IP

