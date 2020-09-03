SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/3): Nate Lowe gets called up

Joel Coleman

From season debuts, to possibly being thrown at, former Mississippi State players were at the center of attention in New York on Wednesday as the Tampa Bay Rays battled the New York Yankees.

Former Bulldog first baseman Nate Lowe was called up prior to the game by Tampa Bay and he was in the starting lineup for his first big league action this year. Lowe is the ninth former MSU player to play in Major League Baseball in 2020. He had an 0-for-2 night with a pair of walks in the eventual 5-2 Rays win.

Meanwhile Hunter Renfroe was involved in the latest drama between the two American League Eastern Division rivals. A night after Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman threw a 101 mile-per-hour fastball in the vicinity of the head of Mike Brosseau of Tampa Bay, Renfroe got popped by New York's Ben Heller and the umps decided to eject Heller for his actions. Renfroe went on to finish his night 0-for-3 at the plate.

Jonathan Holder also appeared in the same game. He pitched 1.1 innings of relief, allowing a run on one hit while striking out two for the Yankees.

Elsewhere around MLB, Adam Frazier had a 1-for-3 night with a single for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Out in Los Angeles against the Angels, Mitch Moreland collected his first couple of base hits as a San Diego Padre since being traded to them on Sunday.

Here are all the details from Wednesday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 8-2 to Cubs

  • On Wednesday: 1-for-3 with a single and a walk
  • Season stats: .213 BA, .275 OBP, .598 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 11 R

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Lost 5-2 to Rays

  • On Wednesday: (No decision) 1.1 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 1 run allowed (1 earned run allowed), 2 strikeouts, 1 home run allowed
  • Season stats: 1-0 record, 2.70 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 11 K, 13.1 IP

1B Nate Lowe (Rays) - Won 5-2 over Yankees

  • On Wednesday: 0-for-2 with 2 walks
  • Season stats: .000 BA, .500 OBP, .500 OPS, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 R

DH Mitch Moreland (Padres) - Won 11-4 over Angels

  • On Wednesday: 2-for-5 with 2 singles
  • Season stats: .316 BA, .409 OBP, 1.093 OPS, 8 HR, 21 RBI, 14 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 5-2 over Yankees

  • On Wednesday: 0-for-3, hit by pitch
  • Season stats: .154 BA, .228 OBP, .601 OPS, 5 HR, 18 RBI, 12 R

DID NOT PLAY WEDNESDAY / SEASON STATS

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Game vs. Athletics postponed

  • On injured list
  • Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Lost 4-3 to Reds

  • Season stats: 1-2 record, 2.77 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 23 K, 26.0 IP

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 8-2 to Cubs

  • Season stats: 2-0 record, 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 20 K, 17.1 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 8-5 over Tigers

  • Season stats: 2-3 record, 3.67 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 48 K, 41.2 IP

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. 

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mississippi State baseball earns top signing class ranking

Baseball America pegs the Bulldogs' class at No. 17

Joel Coleman

by

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State announces plans for weekly "Dawg Talk" show with Mike Leach

Mississippi State fans won't be able to attend the show, but can listen in multiple ways, including in downtown Starkville

Joel Coleman

Five early impressions of the Mike Leach era at Mississippi State

Mississippi State football hasn't played a game yet under Mike Leach, but here are a few things we know about his tenure so far

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/2): Papa Woodruff

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: Rumbling closer to football

It's another edition of the Thunder & Lightning Rumblings as the guys answer listener questions

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State assistant coach Tony Hughes discusses encountering racism growing up and setting example for young, Black men

Hughes calls this moment in the country a "defining time"

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's Mike Leach hopeful Big Ten and others will join SEC and decide to play this fall

Leach has said he believes America needs football

Joel Coleman

Five Mississippi State football game times and TV networks announced

Bulldogs now know when they'll be playing several of their 2020 contests

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State-LSU football game time and TV network set

The Bulldogs now know exactly when the Mike Leach era will begin

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/1): Dakota Hudson earns first win of season with strong start against Reds

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman