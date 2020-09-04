SI.com
Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/4): Frazier and Moreland see action

Joel Coleman

It was a slow day in general across Major League Baseball on Thursday and that led to several off days for former Mississippi State stars. But Adam Frazier of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Mitch Moreland of the San Diego Padres both had games and played for their respective teams.

For Frazier, he had a 1-for-3 day with a double, walk and a run scored to help the Pirates past the Chicago Cubs 6-2. 

USATSI_14874079
Photo by Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Moreland and the Padres lost 2-0 to the Los Angeles Angels. Moreland was 0-for-2 with a walk in the contest.

Here are all the details from Thursday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

THURSDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Won 6-2 over Cubs

  • On Thursday: 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored
  • Season stats: .215 BA, .282 OBP, .612 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 12 R

DH Mitch Moreland (Padres) - Lost 2-0 to Angels

  • On Thursday: 0-for-2 with a walk
  • Season stats: .308 BA, .407 OBP, 1.073 OPS, 8 HR, 21 RBI, 14 R

DID NOT PLAY THURSDAY / SEASON STATS

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Game vs. Athletics postponed

  • On injured list
  • Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Lost 9-7 to Mets

  • Season stats: 1-0 record, 2.70 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 11 K, 13.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: 1-2 record, 2.77 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 23 K, 26.0 IP

1B Nate Lowe (Rays) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: .000 BA, .500 OBP, .500 OPS, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: .154 BA, .228 OBP, .601 OPS, 5 HR, 18 RBI, 12 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Won 6-2 over Cubs

  • Season stats: 2-0 record, 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 20 K, 17.1 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: 2-3 record, 3.67 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 48 K, 41.2 IP

