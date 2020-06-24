Cowbell Corner
Mississippi State baseball signee Blaze Jordan inks with Boston Red Sox

Joel Coleman

When Blaze Jordan was picked in the third round of the MLB Draft (89th overall selection) by the Boston Red Sox earlier this month, it seemed almost certain the power-hitting Mississippi State baseball signee would eventually ink a professional deal. On Wednesday, that indeed reportedly happened, ensuring Jordan and his tremendous talent won't be coming to Starkville.

Jordan has signed with the Red Sox, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. Jordan inked for $1.75 million, a total that is more than $1 million over the slot value of the 89th overall pick ($667,900).

Jordan joins Justin Foscue (Texas Rangers) as players with Mississippi State ties who have signed with the professional franchises who selected them earlier this month. Austin Hendrick (Cincinnati Reds), Jordan Westburg (Baltimore Orioles) and J.T. Ginn (New York Mets) haven't yet inked professional contracts, but all are expected to eventually.

Jordan originally committed to Mississippi State way back when he was just an eighth grader. He spoke on that commitment on an episode of Mass Live's The Fenway Rundown podcast earlier this month.

"It was kind of an easy choice for me," Jordan said on the show. "I had a lot of other schools interested in me and giving me all these calls and stuff. Once I went down to Mississippi State, I felt like I was just at home. I loved the coaching staff at the time and I love the coaching staff now. They've been really supportive through this whole process. And the fan base down there was amazing. Then they showed me the new stadium they were building. When I was in the eighth grade, it was just a real easy choice to make and I just stuck with it through the whole high school career."

However the Red Sox picked Jordan earlier this month and presented him with an offer he couldn't pass up. Now, the slugger begins his journey towards the big leagues.

