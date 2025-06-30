Bulldogs add seventh pitcher to top-ranked transfer portal class
Folks making their “way too early eight for Omaha” lists need to seriously start considering adding Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs have one of the best coaches in the nation, who has built a great coaching staff, has flipped some prize high school recruits to Mississippi State and has built the nation’s best transfer portal class.
And that transfer class just got a whole lot better.
Former Rice right-handed pitcher Davion Hickson announced on social media his commitment to Mississippi State. The Jacksonville, Fla.-native will arrive in Starkville after two seasons at Rice.
Hickson had a great 2025 season with the Owls despite having just a 2-7 record. He did post a 3.82 ERA in 73 innings of work, so it’s likely he wasn’t getting a lot of run support. Hickson also had 90 strikeouts and 35 walks allowed.
Last season was his first as a starter, making 11 starts. In 2024, Hickson was a relief pitcher, posting a 3.62 ERA with 64 strikeouts and 33 walks.
Hickson is now the seventh pitcher to commit to the Bulldogs out of the transfer portal.
Mississippi State Baseball Roster Tracker
Outgoing Transfers
RHP Will Passeau (Auburn University at Montgomery)
RHP Eli Walker
RHP Gavin Black
INF Dylan Cupp (Dallas Baptist)
INF Lukas Buckner (Coastal Carolina)
LHP Wes Pritchard
RHP Mikhai Grant
OF Landis Davila
OF Michael O'Brien (Arkansas-Little Rock)
OF Nolan Stevens (Oklahoma)
C Jackson Owen (Return to Mississippi State)
C Steven Spalitta (Louisiana Lafayette)
C Ross Highfill (Purdue)
RHP Kevin Mannell (Nebraska)
RHP Cade O'Leary (Florida State)
LHP Robert Fortenberry (Kansas State)
LHP Luke Dotson (Texas)
LHP Bradley Loftin
RHP Duke Stone (Return to Mississippi State)
Incoming Transfers
LHP Tomas Valincius (Virginia)
OF James Nunnallee (Virginia)
C/INF Chone James (Virginia)
INF Vytas Valincius (Illinois)
OF Aidan Teel (Virginia)
INF Ryder Woodson (NC State)
RHP Maddox Webb (The Citadel)
RHP Jackson Logar (James Madison)
UTL Blake Bevis (Ball State)
RHP Tyler Pitzer (South Carolina)
C Kevin Milewski (Seton Hall)
LHP William Kirk (Virginia)
RHP Brendan Sweeney (South Carolina)
RHP Davion Hickson (Rice)