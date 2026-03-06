Bulldogs Finally Get Bats Cranked Up Getting Big Win Over Lipscomb

It took a bit for No. 4 Mississippi State's bats to connect with Lipscomb's pitchers, but they finally got things rolling behind a huge sixth inning and pulled away for an 8-3 win at Dudy Noble on Thursday night.

First baseman Drew Wyers played a huge role in that. He had leadoff homers in the sixth and seventh innings to get the Bulldogs jump-started offensively.

It took State until the third inning to get somebody on base and another three innings to finally get the hit to push across a run. Then things exploded.

DREW WYERS. FIRST BULLDOG BOMB. 💣 pic.twitter.com/z7UefGmqux — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 6, 2026

Wyers led off the sixth inning with a homer and that started a five-run inning as the Bulldogs batted through the lineup with five hits. They finally got the hits with people on base and got an error by Lipscomb that also helped.

Ryan McPherson started and give up a solo run on five hits, a walk and eight strikeouts. You can put that one in the steady consistent category.

This was the game originally scheduled for Friday, but weather uncertainty has put everything else in jeopardy and was moved to Thursday night. The entire remainder of the series is up in the air with rain and thunderstorms in the forecast through Sunday.

DREW WYERS AGAIN 💥 pic.twitter.com/bDaBoE5Qut — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 6, 2026

Shaky Start Needed Boost Wyers Provided

After some losses, especially to Southern Mississippi, the Bulldogs' fans were starting to get a little nervous. This isn't what they expect when ranked No. 4 in the country.

Wyers leading off the sixth and seven innings with homers calmed folks a little. McPherson helped things by getting the efficient start and keeping Lipscomb somewhat in check that calmed the nerves a little.

By the time the Bulldogs got to Ryder Woodson in the eighth inning, Lipscomb's pitching was making things easier at the plate.

HE GAVE THAT ONE A RYDER 🪵 pic.twitter.com/c25hfdN1w6 — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 6, 2026

State's bats finally got starter Alex Llinas out of the game but not before he started to unravel. The relivers couldn't match up to his efficiency of managing to get himself out of innings not giving up a run.

McPherson was replaced by Maddox Webb, who gave up two runs over 1.1 innings but did get a three strikeouts. What hurt him the most was giving up a pair of doubles and a walk. That never works out great.

Ben Davis picked up the save coming in and closing down the Lipscomb lineup to get State back on track with a win that ended up being comfortable.

Now we just have to wait and see what the weather has in mind.