Dakota Jordan Named Third Team All-American by Baseball America
The annual honors continue to pour in for Mississippi State sophomore outfielder Dakota Jordan as he was named a Third Team All-American by Baseball America on Friday.
Jordan led the team in home runs (20) and RBIs (72), multi-hit games (26), multi-RBI games (21), slugging percentage (.671) and hits (85). Jordan has the seventh-best batting average in the SEC hitting .354.
His dominance helped him win the Ferriss Trophy for being the best collegiate player in the state of Mississippi, while landing a spot on the All-SEC Second Team, being a semifinalist for the 2024 Golden Spikes Award and being a 2024 Charlottesville All-Regional Team member. He was also named to the ABCA All-South Region First Team and earned his first All-American honor when he made the NCBWA second team.
The sophomore becomes Mississippi State's first position player since RJ Yeager in 2022 to earn multiple All-American honors in the same season and the first outfielder to do so since Tanner Allen in 2021.
In two seasons, Jordan appeared in 107 games for State and had a career batting average of .336. He blasted 30 homers and drove in 112 runs along with scoring 86 runs. He had 132 hits for his career and 55 extra base hits. Jordan's on-base percentage stands at .435 over his two seasons.
Jordan is one of four Bulldogs to receive annual honors this season.
Sophomore David Mershon was named one of five finalists for the 2024 Brooks Wallace Award, which is given to the best shortstop in the nation. Mershon was named a First Team All-SEC Shortstop, was selected to the Charlottesville All-Regional Team and the ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region Second Team.
Junior right-handed pitcher Khal Stephen earned a spot on the ABCA/Rawlings All-American Third Team, was named First Team All-SEC, the ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region First Team, the Charlottesville All-Regional Team and an NCBWA Third Team member.
Sophomore switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje was named to the ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region First Team, an NCBWA Second Team All-American and a Second Team All-American by Perfect Game.