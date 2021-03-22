FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Dogs in the polls: Where MSU now sits after series win at LSU

The Bulldogs are holding pretty steady in the rankings
Publish date:

Mississippi State wasn't quite able to break out the brooms and sweep LSU this past weekend, but in the words of Meat Loaf, two out of three ain't bad. The Bulldogs won the series over the Tigers in Baton Rouge and combined with a midweek win over Samford, State now sits at 16-4. So where did the last few days of action land the Bulldogs in this week's national polls? Well, let's have a look.

Before getting there, here are a few weekly reminders. It's useful to note there are six national polls recognized in Mississippi State baseball's game notes issued to the media for each contest. It's those six polls we'll keep an eye on in this space each week – the D1Baseball poll, the Baseball America poll, the Perfect Game poll, the USA Today poll, the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper poll and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) poll.

Also, a frequent question is, 'Well which poll really matters?' The short answer here is, 'None of them'. The only thing that truly matters is what the baseball committee members that put together the NCAA Tournament field think. And those individuals don't release a poll.

Another item that might be notable is different media outlets or TV broadcasts sometimes use different polls. Here at Cowbell Corner, it's the D1Baseball poll that is relied on in all articles, previews, etc. due to the level of trust in that organization's opinion.

OK, now that all of that is out of the way, here is where Mississippi State sits in the aforementioned six polls in the latest rankings released Monday, March 22:

  • D1 Baseball - No. 3 (no change from last week)
  • Baseball America - No. 2 (no change from last week)
  • USA Today - No. 4 (previously No. 3)
  • Perfect Game - No. 2 (previously No. 3)
  • Collegiate Baseball Newspaper - No. 6 (no change from last week)
  • NCBWA - not yet released (previously tied at No. 4)
