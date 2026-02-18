Duke Stone Delivers Steady Start as Mississippi State Sorts Pitching Roles

If you’re looking for early‑season signs that Mississippi State’s pitching staff might have more depth than last year, Duke Stone is a good place to start.

His line from Tuesday night (4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 6 K, 0 BB) looks clean on paper, but the bigger story is how comfortable he seems now compared to where he was a year ago.

Stone didn’t hide it: last season wasn’t what he wanted. He barely pitched, and when he did, he admits he was pressing. Trying to prove something. Trying to force his way into a role instead of letting it come to him.

“Last year, I didn’t get a lot of opportunities, and when I did, I think I was trying too hard to prove something for myself,” he said. “This year it’s different. I’m just trying to go out there and do my job for the team. Don’t pitch for yourself — pitch for your teammates.”

That shift shows. He came out of the bullpen on Friday, felt good, and rolled that right into Tuesday’s start. He says starting versus relieving doesn’t change much for him anyway.

“I don’t really change my approach,” Stone said. “You throw the first pitch, then worry about the second. It’s just about pounding the zone.”

Sharp first inning in Duke Stone's first career start pic.twitter.com/PTJxIr3NJJ — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) February 17, 2026

It helps when your offense spots you seven runs before you’ve even thrown 10 pitches. Mississippi State’s lineup exploded early, and Stone didn’t pretend that didn’t make life easier.

“Getting those runs early limits what they can do and shrinks their playbook,” he said. “It felt great to see everything come together like that tonight.”

The confidence didn’t come out of nowhere. Stone spent the summer in the Cape Cod League, finally getting the innings he missed after Tommy John surgery in high school. Back‑to‑back outings, real work, real rhythm, all of the kind of reps you can’t fake.

“Going to the Cape and getting consistent innings really helped,” he said. “That gave me confidence coming into this season, knowing I can compete again.”

Mississippi State’s staff is still figuring out roles behind the weekend starters, and head coach Brian O’Connor made it clear that Stone is part of that process. The plan for Stone to have short outing Friday and start Tuesday was intentional.

“I thought Duke attacked them and pitched great,” O’Connor said. “Early in the season, let’s call it like it is — we don’t have a lot of experience. The more chances we can give guys to get out there and log those opportunities, the more they grow.”

Stone isn’t trying to be anything more than steady right now.

Two outings in, that’s exactly what he’s been. And for a team that used six pitchers Tuesday and will need plenty more as the season stretches out, that’s a pretty good development this early in February.

DAWG FEED: