Jack Bauer Delivers in Debut as Mississippi State Stays Unbeaten

Mississippi State fans didn’t hide it. They came for the runs, sure. They came for the 16 hits, the four‑run first inning, the 13-7 win that kept the fourth‑ranked Bulldogs unbeaten.

But more than anything, they came for the left‑handed, fireball throwing freshman they’ve been whispering about since fall ball.

And when Jack Bauer finally jogged in from the bullpen Tuesday night, Dudy Noble Field reacted like it had been waiting all winter for that moment.

“It seems like every Mississippi State fan has been asking about Jack Bauer,” coach Brian O’Connor said afterward. “You could feel the excitement when he came in — even before he got on the mound.”

That’s the kind of anticipation usually reserved for Friday‑night arms or veteran closers. Bauer is neither. He’s a freshman who set a high school record with highest recorded velocity on a pitch and throws a baseball that moves like it’s trying to dodge traffic.

In his debut, he showed exactly why the hype has been building.

His eighth inning was the snapshot State fans wanted: deep counts, uncomfortable swings, and a couple of strikeouts that hinted at what he might become. The command wasn’t perfect — it rarely is for a freshman in his first outing — but the presence was unmistakable.

“You can see how tough he is to catch,” O’Connor said. “His ball runs and cuts all over the place. He worked a couple of deep counts and still found ways to get strikeouts.”

O’Connor could’ve pulled him after that inning, let the kid walk off to applause and call it a night. Instead, he sent him back out. Not because the game demanded it, but because the moment did.

“It would have been easy to take him out and let him leave on a high note,” O’Connor said. “But we also need to see what he’s made of. You learn something about every guy every time they get an opportunity.”

Bauer ended up pitching 1.1 innings and throwing 40 total pitches. He allowed two runs on one hit and three walks, but also recorded three strikeouts.

What they learned Tuesday is that Bauer can handle the circus. And no, we didn’t pick that word.

“There’s been a lot made about Jack, and rightfully so,” he said. “It’s kind of like a circus — everybody wants to see him. But I thought he handled it extremely well. He believes in himself, and he’s going to be a great pitcher in this uniform this year and in the future.”